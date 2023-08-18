GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School students won top honors at the 2023 National Leadership Conference of the Future Business Leaders of America, a national student organization focused on business careers.

Eleven Absegami students were among the more than 13,000 participants at the event in Atlanta from June 27 to 30. More than 8,700 high school students competed for cash prizes and recognition in more than 100 competitive events over four days.

Sameera Hossain, a 2023 graduate and outgoing FBLA Southern Region vice president, received the Distinguished Business Leader Award, along with a $500 scholarship. She also placed second in the nation for publication design for her work on an online publication highlighting Absegami life called "The Brave Way."

Stephanie Ruales and Parth Shah, also 2023 graduates, earned 10th place for their public service announcement about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on teens.

Rising seniors Shyna Kataria and Nidhi Patel made it to the final round for their graphic design project for an educational nonprofit.

The Absegami chapter was nationally recognized as a Gold Champion Chapter and a Gold Seal Chapter.

Business education teacher Dawn Kosko is the team's mentor.

“I am extremely proud of our hard-working FBLA students. All of them represented Absegami High School, the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District and the entire state of New Jersey at this national event with professionalism and maturity beyond their years,” Kosko said.