ABSECON — Daniel J. Dooley, superintendent of the local K-8 school district, was named Atlantic County Superintendent of the Year, school officials said Monday.

Dooley won the award at the Atlantic County Association of School Administrators' year-end meeting Thursday at Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck in Mullica Township, becoming the first in the district's history to be granted the accolade.

“I am truly honored to be recognized as Superintendent of the Year by the ACASA, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to represent the collective knowledge, devotion, and passion of my peers,” Dooley said in a news release. “After experiencing a life-threatening health scare earlier this year at the same time as my wife was giving birth to our first child, I am so thankful for the continued support, assistance and commitment from every person at Absecon Public Schools, from the Absecon Board of Education, to my administrative team, to our dedicated teaching and support staff and beyond."

ACASA President Robin Chieco, superintendent of Hammonton schools, said Dooley demonstrated leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement this past year.

“The organization also recognized Dr. Dooley’s commitment and efforts in our continued work towards increasing programs of equity and equality and professional development opportunities as the county representative for the Leadership Diversity state committee,” Chieco said. “We look forward to his continued leadership within our organization.”

Dooley came to the district in July 2018, having been a K-12 administrator for 15 years in other districts.

Dooley is likely known best locally for his implementation of therapy dogs, Skye and Hope, to support students' well-being, as well as for community outreach.