Absecon to appeal state ruling on Pleasantville High School send-receive agreement

ABSECON — The city's school board will spend $60,000 over 13-15 months to challenge a recent state ruling foiling an attempt to end its decades-long student sending agreement with the Pleasantville school district, Mayor Kim Horton said Thursday night during a City Council meeting.

Appealing the decision will add to the $400,000 the Absecon school district has already spent trying to end the agreement, Horton said.

"We as a council stand ready to support the school board with whatever they need," Horton said, adding city leaders are planning a meeting with the state education commissioner to voice the council's "outrage" over last month's decision.

Last week, the state Department of Education rejected Absecon's requested termination of its send-receive agreement with Pleasantville.

Absecon spends $18,000 per student to have them attend Pleasantville High School.

Horton said the city's leaders won't stand for the state's decision.

"Anyone that says we have not been committed to this, they need to see me," Horton said.

Currently, Absecon's agreement makes Pleasantville High School the public education option for graduating ninth- through 12th-graders. For years, Absecon's residents and officials have advocated for the agreement to end, given that most of the city's students choose to attend other schools, most notably Holy Spirit High School on New Road, as well as the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

Absecon officials proposed having their high school students attend Absegami High School in neighboring Galloway Township, which is a member of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.

Council President Betty Howell said she was shocked by the state's ruling.

"I thought it was going to go through," Howell said of the termination of the agreement.

Supporters of the current arrangement have argued ending the agreement further segregates Pleasantville High School.

In the decision, acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan determined ending the agreement would unlawfully segregate Pleasantville students, which are predominantly Black and Hispanic.

“(The) removal of Absecon’s high school students from Pleasantville would have a substantial negative effect on the racial composition of Pleasantville,” the commissioner said in her eight-page decision.

Various groups, such as Building One America, have staged protests opposing Absecon's proposal, having marched outside this year's Atlantic County Democratic Convention, as well as making presentations to the Greater Egg Harbor Regional Board of Education.

