 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Absecon to appeal state ruling on Pleasantville High School send-receive agreement

  • 0
Absecon Public Schools.jpg

Absecon Public Schools sign.

 Eric Conklin, Staff Writer

ABSECON — The city's school board will spend $60,000 over 13-15 months to challenge a recent state ruling foiling an attempt to end its decades-long student sending agreement with the Pleasantville school district, Mayor Kim Horton said Thursday night during a City Council meeting.

Appealing the decision will add to the $400,000 the Absecon school district has already spent trying to end the agreement, Horton said.

"We as a council stand ready to support the school board with whatever they need," Horton said, adding city leaders are planning a meeting with the state education commissioner to voice the council's "outrage" over last month's decision.

Last week, the state Department of Education rejected Absecon's requested termination of its send-receive agreement with Pleasantville.

Absecon spends $18,000 per student to have them attend Pleasantville High School.

Horton said the city's leaders won't stand for the state's decision.

People are also reading…

"Anyone that says we have not been committed to this, they need to see me," Horton said.

Currently, Absecon's agreement makes Pleasantville High School the public education option for graduating ninth- through 12th-graders. For years, Absecon's residents and officials have advocated for the agreement to end, given that most of the city's students choose to attend other schools, most notably Holy Spirit High School on New Road, as well as the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

Absecon officials proposed having their high school students attend Absegami High School in neighboring Galloway Township, which is a member of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.

Council President Betty Howell said she was shocked by the state's ruling.

"I thought it was going to go through," Howell said of the termination of the agreement.

Supporters of the current arrangement have argued ending the agreement further segregates Pleasantville High School.

In the decision, acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan determined ending the agreement would unlawfully segregate Pleasantville students, which are predominantly Black and Hispanic.

“(The) removal of Absecon’s high school students from Pleasantville would have a substantial negative effect on the racial composition of Pleasantville,” the commissioner said in her eight-page decision.

Various groups, such as Building One America, have staged protests opposing Absecon's proposal, having marched outside this year's Atlantic County Democratic Convention, as well as making presentations to the Greater Egg Harbor Regional Board of Education.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

State sponsored elephant auction raises controversy in Namibia

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News