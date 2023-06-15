An agreement between two Atlantic County school districts that has been at the center of a controversy around school integration and fairness in education will stay in place.

State acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan decided this week to reject a motion to reconsider her decision to preserve the send-receive agreement between the Absecon School District and Pleasantville Public Schools.

Her decision deals a blow to Absecon, which filed the motion to reconsider and has been trying to sever its send-receive agreement with Pleasantville for years.

Absecon Superintendent Daniel Dooley addressed a letter to its district in which it acknowledged the “disappointing news” of Allen-McMillan’s decision.

“We feel that through our Motion, we gave the Acting Commissioner a chance to reverse her initial decision, which we viewed as flawed, but she declined to analyze the impact of Absecon leaving Pleasantville based upon current enrollment numbers and current realities,” Dooley said.

The send-receive agreement has eighth-grade Absecon students graduating from Emma C. Attales Middle School attend Pleasantville High School for their secondary education.

Pleasantville school bus drivers say higher pay is needed to avert labor shortage PLEASANTVILLE — The local school bus union is speaking out for the need for higher wages in …

Absecon has tried to sever the agreement due to what it argues are the low quality of Pleasantville schools. It also notes that few Absecon students choose to attend Pleasantville, instead opting for alternatives such as the Atlantic County Institute of Technology or a private school such as Holy Spirit.

Racial justice activists in the area have argued that the severance of the send-receive agreement would work to further segregate Pleasantville schools, where the vast majority of the student body is Black or Hispanic.

Allen-McMillan first decided to reject Absecon’s request to sever the send-receive agreement over a year ago in May 2022.

Absecon said it filed its motion to reconsider shortly thereafter.

In his letter, Dooley vowed that Absecon would appeal Allen-McMillan’s decision to the the New Jersey Superior Court Appellate Division and anticipates oral arguments in late fall.

“We remain hopeful that an independent panel of judges will conduct a thorough analysis and come to the same conclusions we have reached,” Dooley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.