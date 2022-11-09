Absecon officials present on therapy dogs at NJSBA workshop

Absecon school officials shared the ins and outs of bringing therapy dogs to a school district with the New Jersey School Boards Association Workshop 2022. During the event, which took place Oct. 25 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Superintendent Daniel Dooley, Director of Curriculum and Special Education Lindsay Reed, and Emma C. Attales Middle School counselor Jessica Carver presented “A School’s Best Friend” to more than 70 attendees.
To learn more about therapy pets, visit aaaiponline.org.
