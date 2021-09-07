Absecon elementary school gets new principal

ABSECON — Leslie Satt has been named the new principal of H. Ashton Marsh Elementary School, the Board of Education announced Tuesday.
Satt graduated with a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Albright College in 1998. She also has completed teaching certifications in early childhood, elementary and Spanish K-12 education. She completed her master's degree in educational leadership at Capella University in 2003 and completed a graduate certificate in applied educational neuroscience through Butler University, the district said in a news release.
Satt was named the 2019 Mainland Regional High School Teacher of the Year, the 2020 Atlantic County Teacher of the Year and has spent more than 18 years teaching students in preschool through 12th grade.
"I am honored to be selected as the next principal of the Marsh School. I look forward to working with the students, staff and community to ensure the best possible education for all of our Absecon children," Satt said.
