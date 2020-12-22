Absecon accuses Pleasantville of stall tactics in quest to leave school send-receive deal

ABSECON — School officials in Absecon are seeking to plow ahead with plans to sever a long-standing sending and receiving agreement with the Pleasantville Public Schools, accusing Pleasantville of attempting to delay proceedings.

“While COVID-19 is one reason the case has been delayed, we would be remiss if we did not mention that Pleasantville repeatedly has sought to delay the proceedings,” reads a statement by Absecon school board President Tom Grites, which was expected to be read at Tuesday’s meeting.

Grites’ statement says a judge has denied Pleasantville’s request to delay proceedings indefinitely until the conclusion of a May 2018 lawsuit filed by the Latino Action Network against the state over segregation in schools. The case is pending before Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson.

Karyn White, in-house counsel for Pleasantville Public Schools, said the Absecon school board’s criticism that the Pleasantville school board was seeking to engage in delay tactics “is just unreasonable.”

