A South Jersey school district says it will stop paying for transportation and tuition for its county vocational school

But, she said, "It's not the same. They can't offer the breadth and equipment."

Based on similar cases, the matter will likely land before the state Department of Education for a resolution. According to Dicken, in litigation involving districts in Cumberland and Hunterdon counties, the state ruled in favor of the county programs. He said the institute was hopeful Deptford would reverse the decision.

On Friday, Randazzo said, "There is no plan to rescind the notice at this time."

A spokesperson for the state Department of Education did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Meanwhile, parents and students are caught in the standoff. Deptford eighth graders applied in January for the county vocational school and will learn in March whether they have been selected to enroll in the fall.

"It's so not fair. There are so many other ways to save money," said Amy Bell, whose daughter, Kadence, 13, attends Deptford Middle School. "I want her to be able to have a choice."

Jennifer Regalbuto said her daughter, Brianna, 17, a senior, has had "an amazing experience" at the county vocational school, and her son, Chase, an eighth grader, wants to follow in her footsteps.

