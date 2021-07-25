A former Stockton employee alleges sex and age discrimination in a civil suit

Stockton University's Performing Arts Center former director is suing the university and the Dean of the School of Arts & Humanities with the allegation that she was discriminated against on the basis of her age and / or sex.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Suze DiPietro by Dennis C. Schmieder of the law offices of Eric A. Shore in Cherry Hill, Camden County, on July 1 in New Jersey Superior Court, Atlantic County. The suit names the university and Lisa Honaker, who is the dean of the School of Arts & Humanities and had supervisory powers over DiPietro.

The lawsuit that DiPietro filed against the university contends that she was Performing Arts Center executive director for four months without a raise before being placed on 90-day furlough in June last year and being laid off in October.

Before becoming Performing Arts Center director, she was told she needed to obtain a master's degree, which she did earn even though she said the man who held the position before her did not have one.

When DiPietro was furloughed, she maintains that only other women in their mid-40s to 60s were furloughed while men of a younger age were retained. After she was laid off, she learned the woman who was named interim director was 17 years younger than her and had no talent booking or marketing experience.