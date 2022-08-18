8 from Atlantic City graduate from construction trades program

ATLANTIC CITY — ZaiQim Wilson recently graduated from the Ideal Institute of Technology in Pleasantville.

He knew right away he wanted to get into a trade.

Fortunately for him, The Michaels Organization had something he was looking for.

Michaels, earlier this year, partnered with the resort to bring its intensive summer training program to city residents. On Thursday evening at Buzby Homes, eight graduates completed the 12-week program.

"For me, honestly, it feels monumental, because at such a young age I am at, which is 18, I've got a lot under my belt already," Wilson said. "I see this as there's no limit to what I can do."

Mayor Marty Small Sr. was on hand Thursday to help give out certificates to the eight graduates — Khayree Aikens, Amir Moore, Akran Newmones, Michael Arrington, Quaaim James-Ward, E'maad Wright, DeShawn Newby and Wilson.

Stockton University receives grant for Noyes Museum of Art operations GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University’s Noyes Museum of Art was given $30,000 to help fund…

Five of the graduates have already landed jobs, Michaels Vice President of Administration and Compliance Dolly Dube said. Two earned internships, and one is moving to another state but has a handful of job interviews lined up thanks to Michaels' help.

Michaels hired three students — two working on the Buzby Homes and another working in corporate. Another student earned a scholarship to Rowan University in Glassboro, Gloucester County.

"The Michaels Organization paid for the entire education system. There was no registration fee," Dube said. "We worked along with the mayor to find candidates that were looking to do jobs in construction, and they vetted them to make sure they were residents in Atlantic City."

Dube said this program will continue in Atlantic City, with the next likely occurring this winter.

Buzby Homes is an affordable housing community that's being redeveloped by Michaels — the largest developer of affordable housing in the United States — and the Atlantic City Housing Authority.

Wilson has a job lined up on the construction side with Michaels to help with that project. He will work alongside the site's superintendent to learn the trade and do work that ranges from collecting daily logs to organizing safety work among other duties.

Despite the heat, thousands ride for the families of officers ATLANTIC CITY — Suzanne McGettigan stood under the shade of a fig tree at the corner of Arct…

Wilson said he got everything he had hoped for, and more, out of the program and would recommend this opportunity to anyone.

"I want to absorb as much as I can," Wilson said when asked which skills he hoped to use most. "I wouldn't put myself in a box if I didn't have to."

Over 12 weeks, students received hands-on experience in carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, HVAC and roofing, among other skills. There were days the students worked in temperatures well into the 90s this summer.

Students obtained official construction certifications and credentials to help build their resumes, including OSHA-10 certification, which is required by many employers, as well as Fall Protection, Forklift Safety, CPR/AED and Flag certifications. For example, flagging opens the door for these students to work everything from heavy highway jobs to residential, while CPR gives the students options from safety on the job to becoming an EMT.

"We couldn't be more proud," said Nick Cangelosi, vice president of Development for Michaels. "These young adults are making tough decisions right now in the summertime to be here, to be present and disciplined to go through a 12-week program with subcontractors and with some of our architects while a lot of their friends are out there enjoying the summer months. These are decisions we're instilling in them to make now so their future can be a major success."

The students got their hands-on experience working on the Buzby Homes community, which has been undergoing redevelopment since Michaels broke ground in December on the $15.4 million project. Some of the work was evident at a nearby building with new awnings and updated external features.

NAACP convention workshop seeks answers to questions of police, community violence ATLANTIC CITY — The NAACP hosted a workshop during its national convention Tuesday that shed…

Moore, 28, got a job with a flooring company in Somers Point and will attend a boiler trades program. He is hopeful those opportunities will lead to more.

"This was a good experience learning new things. This was a good idea for me to join the class," said Moore, who graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2012 and took a semester of courses at Atlantic Cape Community College. He most recently worked for a moving company. He found the hands-on experience the most helpful.

Small kicked off the 30-minute ceremony congratulating the students before helping present each of them with a certificate.

After the presentation, he hopped back on the microphone to reiterate this is just the beginning of similar programs planned for residents of Atlantic City. He said an announcement is planned for Sept. 9 with Atlantic City Electric that will elaborate on future plans.

"We've been giving people opportunities. Last year with the pilot program and the Local 67. ... We took 10 Atlantic City residents that had to go to Jamesburg (Middlesex County) for three weeks ... and those 10 people are still working to this day," Small said.

"I don't want to give the details away just yet (on next month's announcement), but it's gonna be along the lines of this, giving Atlantic City residents not just jobs but careers."