$40M in state funding for ACIT expansion signed into law

TRENTON — Atlantic County Institute of Technology will receive $40 million in state funding for an expansion project under a bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

“We’re very excited about the future expansion of ACIT,” Superintendent Phil Guenther said Friday. “We will be able to serve more students, approximately 425 more students. We currently have an unmet need of approximately 500 students who have made applications to the school, and we’re unable to place them because we don’t have the space.”

The funding comes from the voter-approved, $500 million Securing Our Children's Future Bond Act in 2019. Last month, Murphy recommended to the Legislature that ACIT be among the top recipients from the bond that was designed to increase opportunities for career and technical education in the state.

The $40 million will fund the majority of the $53.5 million project, with $13.5 million coming from Atlantic County.

Guenther said the school will be able to implement programs to help meet workforce needs in Atlantic County, especially aviation maintenance, welding and advanced manufacturing and hospitality programs, including culinary arts. He emphasized the need for aviation programs.