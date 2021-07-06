 Skip to main content
$40M in state funding for ACIT expansion signed into law
top story

$40M in state funding for ACIT expansion signed into law

Atlantic County Institute of Technology

 Press archives

TRENTON — Atlantic County Institute of Technology will receive $40 million in state funding for an expansion project under a bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

“We’re very excited about the future expansion of ACIT,” Superintendent Phil Guenther said Friday. “We will be able to serve more students, approximately 425 more students. We currently have an unmet need of approximately 500 students who have made applications to the school, and we’re unable to place them because we don’t have the space.”

The funding comes from the voter-approved, $500 million Securing Our Children's Future Bond Act in 2019. Last month, Murphy recommended to the Legislature that ACIT be among the top recipients from the bond that was designed to increase opportunities for career and technical education in the state.

The $40 million will fund the majority of the $53.5 million project, with $13.5 million coming from Atlantic County. 

Guenther said the school will be able to implement programs to help meet workforce needs in Atlantic County, especially aviation maintenance, welding and advanced manufacturing and hospitality programs, including culinary arts. He emphasized the need for aviation programs.

“We’ve looked at what the needs of the county are at the time and what are projected in the future,” Guenther said. “Aviation, as you know with the National Aviation Research and Technology Park that county executives financed, we’re seeing a growth in that industry.”

Guenther said the expansion process is already underway, having worked with an architect for about two years on a new building that would accommodate the school’s health sciences programs. He said he is hoping to have a bid and documentation completed by January and to be able to award the project to a builder by spring 2022.

Under the new law, 17 county technical and vocational schools will receive money. About $4.3 million is allocated to Cape May County Technical High School and $2.25 million to the Cumberland County Technical Education Center.

In addition to this law, Murphy on Friday signed two other laws allocating funds from the Securing Our Children's Future Bond Act. One law will provide $6.6 million for water infrastructure projects at 26 school districts including Buena Regional, Folsom, Galloway Township and Bridgeton. Another allocates $66.2 million for school security grants to 494 districts. In Atlantic County, top awardees include $413,515 to Egg Harbor Township, $198,925 to Greater Egg Harbor Regional, $196,901 to Hammonton and $182,739 to Pleasantville. Vineland will receive $527,555, Bridgeton will receive $318,543 and Millville will receive $276,338 in Cumberland County.

