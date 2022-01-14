$4.8M state grant allows Ocean County Library to build new Stafford branch

The state has approved a $4.8 million grant to allow the Ocean County Library to open a new branch in Stafford Township, the library system said Friday.

The county library was selected to receive the grant in the second round of funding for the Library Construction Bond Act, which recently allocated $37 million to 36 library projects from 13 counties.

“This will allow us to construct a new state-of-the-art library facility in Stafford Township providing our residents with a larger facility that supports the area’s population growth,” county Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari said in a news release.

The new branch will be built on property owned by the county along Route 9 at the Ocean County Southern Service Center location. An opening date has yet to be determined.

The Ocean County Library system is the largest public library system in the state, with 19 branches and two reading centers.

In anticipation of the building of a new library branch, the county has already extended a water main and drainage to the site. Parking at the site will be reconfigured to meet the needs of all the services sharing the complex.

