$4.8M state grant allows Ocean County Library to build new Stafford branch
top story

$4.8M state grant allows Ocean County Library to build new Stafford branch

Ocean County

The state has approved a $4.8 million grant to allow the Ocean County Library to open a new branch in Stafford Township, the library system said Friday.

The county library was selected to receive the grant in the second round of funding for the Library Construction Bond Act, which recently allocated $37 million to 36 library projects from 13 counties.

“This will allow us to construct a new state-of-the-art library facility in Stafford Township providing our residents with a larger facility that supports the area’s population growth,” county Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari said in a news release.

The new branch will be built on property owned by the county along Route 9 at the Ocean County Southern Service Center location. An opening date has yet to be determined.

The Ocean County Library system is the largest public library system in the state, with 19 branches and two reading centers.

In anticipation of the building of a new library branch, the county has already extended a water main and drainage to the site. Parking at the site will be reconfigured to meet the needs of all the services sharing the complex.

The new Stafford branch will be a 19,700-square-foot standalone building, which will be 65% larger than the current building on North Main Street, according to the release.

“This new building will be located at the nexus of state roads serving as coastal evacuation routes where it will serve as the community anchor and be built with a full-building generator to provide resiliency in times of natural disasters and emergencies,” said Ocean County Library Director Susan Quinn, who credited Assistant Library Director Sara Siegler and Stafford Business Administrator Matthew von der Hayden with the successful grant application.

The new building also will provide educational resources and community spaces, new technology, public computers and shelving for 40% to 50% more books and material.

It also will include larger areas for children's programs, intergenerational space for senior citizens, a new teen area, study rooms, maker space for STEAM educational activities and a sensory space to provide a welcoming environment for people with autism, Alzheimer's or other sensory-processing needs.

Yezzi Associates, of Toms River, will be the architectural firm for the project.

The Library Construction Bond Act was approved by voters in 2017 and has set aside $125 million for library projects throughout the state.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

