3 Southern Regional bus drivers die, 2 from COVID-19

Three Southern Regional bus drivers have died since last month, two due to complications related to COVID-19, the school district said this week.

According to a report in The Sandpaper, three bus drivers in the 7th-12th grade district died between Dec. 24 and Jan. 10, one of whom died of post-surgical complications from an elective surgery and the other two due to COVID-19 complications.

Superintendent Craig Henry did not respond to a request for comment.

Southern Regional has been operating virtually since Dec. 16 and was set to return to hybrid in-person learning Tuesday, although that date has been pushed back.

“Due to the continued increasing rate of COVID positive cases in our community and the impact these cases are having on our ability to adequately staff and sustain operational integrity, Southern Regional will extend the current in-person pause through the week of Jan. 19, through Jan. 22,” reads a letter dated Thursday and posted on the district website.

The names of the drivers were not released, and no students were exposed to COVID-19 from the drivers.

