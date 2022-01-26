 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 short-staffed Millville schools to have half days starting Jan. 31
top story

3 short-staffed Millville schools to have half days starting Jan. 31

Millville Senior High School Renovations

Millville Senior High School is one of three Millville schools moving to half days next month due to a shortage of substitute teachers.

 Press archives

MILLVILLE — Three city schools will operate with early dismissal days for about a month due to a continued shortage of substitute teachers.

Lakeside Middle School, Memorial High School and Senior High School will have early dismissal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 25, the district said in a letter to parents.

District officials say the plan will help available staff continue to provide in-person lectures. 

Students quarantined due to COVID-19 will learn virtually and stay on the same schedule as their in-person peers, school officials said.

Grab-and-go meals will still be provided despite the change.

Buses will not be affected by the change, and shuttles for after-school activities will run on schedule as usual, officials said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

