3 NJ colleges receive grants to create computer science learning hubs

Rutgers University and Kean University will each receive $266,665 and Farleigh Dickinson University will get $263,339 in grant money through the Department of Education as part of Murphy's Computer Science for all Initiative. The state estimates the program will give about 3,000 students access to high-quality computer science education through August of 2022.

“New Jersey is committed to ensuring our students have access to a high-quality education in computer science that will open up doors for them in the future,” Murphy said in a press release about the program. “The learning hubs will provide opportunities for educators to be on the forefront of computer science education, and to share that knowledge to students in the classroom. These efforts will contribute to the academic growth of our students and the economic growth of our State.”