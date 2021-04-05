3 New Jersey colleges will pilot new program to increase access to college credits

TRENTON — New Jersey is set to test out a new partnership to help people in the state earn free college credits in order to further its goal of 65% of working-age adults earning a high quality credential or degree by 2025.

On Monday, the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) and the nonprofit higher education organization Modern States announced a pilot program at Centenary University, Mercer County Community College and Thomas Edison State University where students can take courses at their own pace and, once completed, receive a voucher to take the CLEP (College Level Examination Program) exams for free. CLEP exams, which are offered by the College Board, cost $89.

CLEP currently offers 34 exams for different introductory college-level courses. More than 2,900 colleges and universities throughout the country and 55 in New Jersey grant credit for CLEP.

New Jersey residents interested in participating in this initiative can visit: https://nj.modernstates.org/ and should work with their institution to learn more.

