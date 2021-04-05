 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 New Jersey colleges will pilot new program to increase access to college credits
0 comments

3 New Jersey colleges will pilot new program to increase access to college credits

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey education icon

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, there were about 250,000 fewer students enrolled in college in 2019 compared to 2018.

TRENTON — New Jersey is set to test out a new partnership to help people in the state earn free college credits in order to further its goal of 65% of working-age adults earning a high quality credential or degree by 2025.

On Monday, the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) and the nonprofit higher education organization Modern States announced a pilot program at Centenary University, Mercer County Community College and Thomas Edison State University where students can take courses at their own pace and, once completed, receive a voucher to take the CLEP (College Level Examination Program) exams for free. CLEP exams, which are offered by the College Board, cost $89.

CLEP currently offers 34 exams for different introductory college-level courses. More than 2,900 colleges and universities throughout the country and 55 in New Jersey grant credit for CLEP.

New Jersey residents interested in participating in this initiative can visit: https://nj.modernstates.org/ and should work with their institution to learn more.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Claire Lowe: clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News