3 local high school students spent the summer getting hands-on research experience at Stockton

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two area high school students and one recent graduate who had their laboratory experience cut short last school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic had an opportunity to participate in live research at Stockton University this summer.
Through the Research and Engineering Apprenticeship Program, Stockton assistant professors of chemistry Wooseoki Ki and Jennifer Martin worked with Egg Harbor Township High School rising junior Megan Tran, Southern Regional High School rising senior Julie Simms and 2021 Atlantic County Institute of Technology graduate Dianareli Dolores on biochemistry research projects they presented in a symposium format to other Stockton staff Friday.
"It's just an opportunity for them to jump in and get their feet wet with research and learn to appreciate the successes and failures, because that's part of the process," said assistant chemistry professor Barry Pemberton, who coordinated the program this year.
REAP is sponsored by the Army Educational Outreach Program. This is the third year Stockton has offered the program, which provides a paid opportunity for high school students from an underrepresented population to work directly with a mentor. This year's projects involve the chemistry of light.
Since June, the students have been working with their professors conducting 200 hours of research. Dolores worked with Ki on research regarding the development of metal complexes for organic light emitting diodes. Simms and Tran worked with Martin on research on how light affects organic reactions.
“I learned a lot of this stuff in school, but there was no application,” Tran said after her presentation with Simms.
“You’re learning, not just memorizing,” Simms added about the experience.
All of the students said they did not have in-person science labs last year in high school because of the pandemic, so getting to participate in hands-on research as part of the program was a big benefit, particularly for Dolores, of Atlantic City, who will study chemical engineering in the fall at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Ki said he thinks Dolores learned how to take those things that are taught from a textbook and apply them in real life.
“There is a big gap between knowledge from the classroom and actual, practical real society,” Ki said. “I wanted to connect those dots.”
Tran said she realized through the program that she is interested in biochemistry more than biology, and that the research community may seem intimidating, but it is very welcoming. She encouraged anyone interested in pursuing a career in the sciences to apply for the program.
Pemberton said many students don't realize there are opportunities to participate in research in college.
"It's one of those things I feel like I missed out on when I was a high schooler," Pemberton said. "I would have loved to have known about this."
To learn more about the program, visit stockton.edu.
