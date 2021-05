2021 Stockton graduates told to continue to persevere after 'unprecedented' end to college

It hasn’t been an easy year for the graduates, or anyone quite frankly, Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said during each of his many speeches that day.

“We all have experienced challenges in our world that have baffled minds and broken hearts,” he said. “But to our amazement, these same challenges have sparked new ways of thinking, and generated faith in causes bigger than ourselves.”

Kesselman, who makes a habit of including pop culture references in his yearly speeches, this year quoted rapper Cardi B: “Knock me down nine times, but I get up 10.”

“Now I know … you’re probably thinking … ‘Really? I thought he would be more of a Billy Joel type of guy.’ And you would be correct. But on this topic … she nailed it. PERIOD,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brittany Barnett, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was the student speaker during the first session of commencement and told her classmates her own story of perseverance. When she was a child, she was diagnosed with autism.

“And my parents were told I would never speak, fit in with others, nor be capable of caring for myself,” she said.

She said she eventually overcame those obstacles and began to embrace her diagnosis, never letting it stop her from pursuing her goals.