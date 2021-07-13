2-year suspension of license for Linwood music teacher acquitted of simple assault

A former Linwood music teacher who was charged then acquitted of assaulting a student will have her teaching license suspended for two years, according to a State Board of Examiners order signed June 25.
The board voted May 13 to approve the suspension of Kimberley Peschi’s teaching certificate, agreeing with an arbitrator’s previous finding and stating that “Peschi’s conduct was unprofessional, irresponsible, dangerous and purposeful.”
In 2017, Peschi was accused of purposefully knocking a 12-year-old student out of his chair during lunch, causing him to hit his head on the floor.
LINWOOD — School officials say they are moving forward with tenure charges against a middle …
The charges were heard in Northfield Municipal Court in 2018, where Peschi was found guilty and ordered to forfeit her teaching license.
The following year, the ruling was overturned on appeal by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John Rauh.
Then, last summer, arbitrator Earl R. Pfeffer upheld tenure charges filed by the Linwood School District against Peschi in 2017 after the incident.
A civil case filed by the student and his mother against Peschi and the Linwood School District seeking damages was dismissed with prejudice by an Atlantic County Superior Court judge.
