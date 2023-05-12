Dr. Oliver Cooke, of Stockton University, shares his predictions about the Jersey Shore's summer tourism season following a five-person panel at Stockton University speaking on Wednesday about the topic.
ATLANTIC CITY — Galloway Township brothers Kyle and Dylan Caccamesi discovered their love of nature when they were younger, hiking through forests, traveling to different national parks and exploring the great outdoors as Eagle Scouts.
Four years ago, Kyle Caccamesi, 25, enrolled at Stockton University while serving in the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard in Egg Harbor Township.
“I knew I wanted to be one of those people that took care of the Earth,” said Kyle Caccamesi about what led him to decide to pursue an environmental science degree with a concentration in forestry.
After Dylan Caccamesi, 28, lost his restaurant job in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided he wanted to follow his heart and find a new career that was more stable.
He enrolled at Stockton to pursue bachelor’s degrees in geology and environmental science.
The two brothers ended up graduating together Friday during Stockton’s commencement ceremony at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
“It’s relieving that I’m done, but I’m going to miss it,” said Dylan Caccamesi.
The Caccamesi brothers were joined by about 2,800 other graduates during the event.
“Looking back at the past few years feel like an entire lifetime,” said Divya Rajput during her student address Friday morning. “And despite that, each of us have made numerous personal accomplishments.”
Students graduating from the schools of arts and humanities, health sciences, and natural sciences and mathematics attended the 10 a.m. ceremony. Students graduating from the schools of business, education, general studies, and social and behavioral sciences had their commencement ceremony at 2 p.m.
“We at Stockton University had the honor to observe your development and transformation into the changed leaders, innovators and visionaries you aspire to be,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman told both groups of bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree students.
It was Kesselman’s last commencement speech as president before his retirement at the end of June.
“Your future is full of extraordinary promise and limitless possibilities,” he said.
Emily Thompson, 21, of Manahawkin, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health science and plans on coming back to Stockton for her master’s degree to become a speech language pathologist.
She was intrigued by her brother’s therapy sessions with his speech pathologist and decided she wanted to help others with communication disorders.
“It was fun. I had a great time, and all the undergraduate professors were great. They helped me get to where I am today,” said Thompson as she stood next to her father, Robert Heinrich, Stockton’s vice president of enrollment. “It feels great to accomplish another big milestone.”
Dylan Caccamesi was relieved that school was over, but nervous and anxious for what’s next, although he knows he wants to transition to a full-time career as soon as he can.
Other graduates shared the same sentiments.
“It went by too quick. It was a good time and I’m going to miss being home, but it’s all worth it in the end,” said Kyle Caccamesi, who will go on to Louisiana State University to pursue his master’s degree in the fall.
Divya Rajput gave the student address.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff photographer
Christopher J. Paladino, president of the Atlantic City Development Corp., gave the commencement address.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff photographer
On May 12, 2023, at Stockton Univesity's graduation ceremony inside Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, Bridgeton resident Kanei Green - Scott walks after receiving her diploma for a BA in Nursing.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Bridgeton resident Kanei Green-Scott walks after receiving her bachelor's degree in nursing.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff photographer
Kassandra McCaya, of Egg Harbor Township, waves to family sitting in the stands of Boardwalk Hall.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff photographer
On May 12, 2023, at Stockton Univesity's graduation ceremony, Christopher J. Paladino, Esq. President, New Brunswick Development Corporation, gave the commencement address.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Kenny Boateng, of Burlington, and Amanda Bariso, of Pompton Plains, were among 2,800 graduates to receive their diplomas Friday from Stockton University at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos, Staff photographer
Emily Thompson, 21, of Manahawkin, celebrated her graduation with her father, Stockton's Vice President of Enrollment Robert Heinrich.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff photographer
Kyle Caccamesi, 25, of Galloway Township, graduated with a bachelor's degree in environmental science with a concentration in forestry.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff photographer
