13 students from EHT competing in annual STEAM Tank Challenge: Education Briefs

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thirteen students from Alder Avenue Middle School's and Egg Harbor Township High School's STEAM clubs will be participating virtually in the STEAM Tank Challenge regional competition Monday.
STEAM Tank is a statewide science, technology, engineering, art and math design competition sponsored by the New Jersey School Boards Association and the U.S. Army.
Egg Harbor Township competitors include sixth-graders Brooke Camp, Anastassia Mytnik and Zoey Zompa; seventh-graders Adrian Gayagoy, Jeremiah Gonzalez and Hannah Lee; eighth-graders Rheanna Gayagoy and Valeria Juarez-Castillo; and ninth-graders Mayuri Acharya, Chantel Deveza, Laine Elliott, Nadia Rahman and Sydney Szeligowski.
As part of the competition, students from across the state develop a STEAM-related invention or idea and then pitch their invention to the judges a la the television show "Shark Tank." This year’s virtual competition challenges students to use the digital environment in their creativity, according to the NJSBA website.
“Last year, due to the pandemic, the regional and final competitions were canceled. This year, some students picked back up where they left off last spring and continued to develop and refine their inventions that they originally entered into last year's competition. New teams also formed new ideas and worked in groups virtually after school to develop their projects and presentations. Due to the timing of the pandemic, some students who entered the competition as eighth graders last year joined the STEAM Club as freshmen at the high school and continued to develop their ideas that they created in middle school,” said Kristen Zompa, a teacher at Alder Avenue and adviser to the STEAM Team there.
The competition has levels for elementary, middle and high schools, and each level has a first, second and third-place prize.
Egg Harbor Township's Fernwood Avenue Middle School also recently held a virtual STEAM event for girls, with 60 students participating at both the district's middle schools.
The "Self E-STEAM Night" was April 28 and was organized by STEAM Team members Christina Kupcinski, Gina Wenzel, Tracey Latshaw and Ashley Mosetti. It is designed as a confidence-builder for girls, inspiring them to strengthen their leadership skills, discover their passion and become empowered through STEAM.
Millville celebrates poetry
Millville High School celebrated National Poetry Month in April by distributing over 900 poems to students and staff April 29. The event was part of Poem in Your Pocket Day, an initiative supported by the Academy of American Poets that encourages the sharing of poetry to introduce and celebrate the art form.
Students in Holly Capertina’s creative writing class and Katherine Rossbach’s creative expression class, along with librarian Meg Finney, distributed the poems.
Area students receive New Jersey Governor's Awards in Arts Education
Several South Jersey students will be recognized at this year's New Jersey Governor’s Awards in Arts Education, which will take place virtually May 22.
The ceremony will celebrate the winners, 98 students and 17 adult leaders, who have demonstrated excellence in and dedication to arts education. Local winners include Pinelands Regional High School's Jonathan Levy and Carmen Matarazzo for comedic pairs, and Lily Targett and Levy for dramatic pairs; and Mainland Regional High School's Rachel Lischin, Rebecca Brown and Helene Tjoumakaris for musical group.
The virtual awards will be hosted by Louis Mofsie, director of the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, and will feature alumni guest speakers, a visual arts exhibit and performances from past and present winners.
This year’s awards are sponsored by the Grunin Foundation and are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.
Proposed law would change how schools conduct active shooter drills
A bill introduced in the state Senate would alter the way schools are permitted to conduct active shooter and lockdown drills to lessen the impact on the mental health of students.
Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg introduced the legislation requiring that a school district planning to conduct a school security drill, including “lockdowns” or simulations, when students are present provide advance written notice to staff and parents and guardians of enrolled students in the district. It will also require that notice include clear messaging to students and staff that the event is a drill, and that no danger exists.
“The goal of so-called ‘active-shooter’ drills is to prepare students for possible lockdown and other preventative measures in the case of a real emergency. However, we need to realize that sometimes the drills themselves can cause trauma, particularly to younger students,” said Weinberg, D-Bergen.
The bill would prohibit the use of fake blood, real or fake firearms, and simulations of gunshots, and ensure that drills do not require students to play victims during the simulation. The legislation would also permit emergency personnel access to the buildings and grounds of its schools for security drills scheduled outside school hours.
Bill to examine state funding for higher education
Two state senators are looking to create a more predictable way to fund state colleges to stave off sharp tuition increases for students.
Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean and Sen. Vin Gopal introduced legislation that would establish the New Jersey Higher Education Funding Formula Commission to examine the funding formulas of other states, review the funding needs of New Jersey colleges and universities, and develop a funding formula and recommendations, including legislation, for implementation.
The senators said New Jersey ranks seventh among the 50 states in spending tax revenues on higher education. They cited data from the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education in supporting their plan, noting that full time in-state tuition and fees at New Jersey's public four-year institutions of higher education increased by 27.8% from 2009 to 2018.
