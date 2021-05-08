13 students from EHT competing in annual STEAM Tank Challenge: Education Briefs

As part of the competition, students from across the state develop a STEAM-related invention or idea and then pitch their invention to the judges a la the television show "Shark Tank." This year’s virtual competition challenges students to use the digital environment in their creativity, according to the NJSBA website.

“Last year, due to the pandemic, the regional and final competitions were canceled. This year, some students picked back up where they left off last spring and continued to develop and refine their inventions that they originally entered into last year's competition. New teams also formed new ideas and worked in groups virtually after school to develop their projects and presentations. Due to the timing of the pandemic, some students who entered the competition as eighth graders last year joined the STEAM Club as freshmen at the high school and continued to develop their ideas that they created in middle school,” said Kristen Zompa, a teacher at Alder Avenue and adviser to the STEAM Team there.