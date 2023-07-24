ATLANTIC CITY — A $100,000 grant by the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation will help two Stockton-affiliated organizations work toward amplifying the voices of underrepresented city residents, the university said Monday.

The money will benefit the Noyes Arts Garage and Stories of Atlantic City, Stockton said in a news release.

“We’ve collaborated a number of times over the last few years with programs, and it has borne some wonderful fruit for community engagement and opportunities for residents to express themselves and share what’s going on in the community,” said Michael Cagno, executive director of the Noyes Museum of Stockton University, which runs the Arts Garage.

Stories of Atlantic City Project Director Toby Rosenthal said the journalism project is all about engaging the community through avenues like the arts.

“We are all in arts and humanities,” Rosenthal said. “It’s a natural and organic partner for Stories of Atlantic City and Communication Studies to partner with the Noyes. We can work better and engage better with community members through an organization that already has experience and connections.”

Cagno and Rosenthal said the grant will support several joint projects, including:

She gave up her government job to become a clown Atlantic City's Tina Notaro quit her job with the state to take up clowning and organizing unique events in her hometown.

• Expanding a multicultural art studio residency and a Black Art Matters program at the Arts Garage

• Creating a storytelling, branding and strategy incubator to help individuals and businesses develop their message and set goals for their future

• Creating a podcast studio in Atlantic City either at Stockton’s City Campus or at the Arts Garage on Fairmount Avenue to support and share community stories

• The grant also will allow for the hiring of a full-time community organizer to oversee these initiatives, Rosenthal said.

The grant is part of the Dodge Foundation’s goal to donate to organizations focusing on addressing the root cause and repair of structural racism and inequity across New Jersey, Stockton said.

Ian Marshall, dean of Stockton’s School of Arts and Humanities, said he hopes the grant will help inform the community about the different arts programs at the university.

“In bringing together visual art through Michael's work, and writing, communication and reporting through Toby's work, we have effectively spanned a fair amount of the skillsets we teach in the School of Arts and Humanities,” Marshall said. “Added to the community-based application of their work, this grant allows Stockton students the ability to both see the interconnectedness of these disciplines and also practice them in a productive and collaborative way.”