 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

10 Stockton students receive Hollander scholarships

  • 0
090922-pac-nws-scholarship-p1.JPG

From left, standing: Dan Nugent, vice president for university advancement and executive director of the Stockton University Foundation; Brent Arnold, dean of the School of Health Sciences; Harvey Kesselman, president of Stockton; Roy Goldberg, executive director of the Hollander Memorial Foundation; Dr. Richard Kathrins, president emeritus of Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation and vice president of the Hollander foundation; and Donna Buzby, chair of the Stockton foundation. From left, seated: Hollander 2022 scholarship recipients Nadira Morgan, Natalie Persia and Summer Roche.

 Stockton University, provided

The Hollander Memorial Foundation will continue providing $50,000 annually to award 10 students in Stockton University's health sciences programs each $5,000 scholarships, the university said Wednesday.

For Nadira Morgan, of Atlantic City, who hopes to become an ICU nurse, the scholarship was essential to completing her accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

“This came right on time,” said Morgan, a mother of two. “I spent 10 years working while I was in school earning my associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in health science. I had to leave my job as a phlebotomist to complete the full-time clinicals and classes to finish the BSN program this year.”

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be a resident of southern New Jersey with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and be involved in ethical, leadership and extracurricular activities in Stockton's health science programs or community, the university said in a news release.

People are also reading…

The 2022 recipients are Annamarie Cannizzaro, of Lanoka Harbor in Lacey Township; Elena Carrasquillo, of Egg Harbor Township; Kedia Davis, of Millville; Morgan; Abigail Ortiz, of Sicklerville, Camden County; Natalie Persia, of Wildwood; Summer Roche, of Ventnor; Tora Santiago, of Vineland; Jacqueline Wilhelm, of Mays Landing; and Jessica Wolcott, of Northfield.

The Hollander foundation was formed to perpetuate the memory and spirit of Pauline and Adelaide Hollander by awarding educational scholarships to local students with ties to the community who are pursuing degrees in nursing or other health science professions, Stockton said. The foundation is associated with the Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation in Galloway Township.

Roy Goldberg, executive director of the foundation, and Dr. Richard Kathrins, president emeritus of Bacharach and vice president of the foundation, attended a reception honoring the recipients and thanking the donors.

“The Hollander Memorial Foundation continues the commitment of Leonard Hollander and his family to educate the community and expand advocacy and access for the disabled,” Kathrins said.

The foundation has been awarding 10 scholarships annually to Stockton students since 2015, the university said.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolsonaro leads controversial bicentennial celebration in Brazil

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News