10 Stockton students receive Hollander scholarships

The Hollander Memorial Foundation will continue providing $50,000 annually to award 10 students in Stockton University's health sciences programs each $5,000 scholarships, the university said Wednesday.

For Nadira Morgan, of Atlantic City, who hopes to become an ICU nurse, the scholarship was essential to completing her accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

“This came right on time,” said Morgan, a mother of two. “I spent 10 years working while I was in school earning my associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in health science. I had to leave my job as a phlebotomist to complete the full-time clinicals and classes to finish the BSN program this year.”

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be a resident of southern New Jersey with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and be involved in ethical, leadership and extracurricular activities in Stockton's health science programs or community, the university said in a news release.

The 2022 recipients are Annamarie Cannizzaro, of Lanoka Harbor in Lacey Township; Elena Carrasquillo, of Egg Harbor Township; Kedia Davis, of Millville; Morgan; Abigail Ortiz, of Sicklerville, Camden County; Natalie Persia, of Wildwood; Summer Roche, of Ventnor; Tora Santiago, of Vineland; Jacqueline Wilhelm, of Mays Landing; and Jessica Wolcott, of Northfield.

The Hollander foundation was formed to perpetuate the memory and spirit of Pauline and Adelaide Hollander by awarding educational scholarships to local students with ties to the community who are pursuing degrees in nursing or other health science professions, Stockton said. The foundation is associated with the Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation in Galloway Township.

Roy Goldberg, executive director of the foundation, and Dr. Richard Kathrins, president emeritus of Bacharach and vice president of the foundation, attended a reception honoring the recipients and thanking the donors.

“The Hollander Memorial Foundation continues the commitment of Leonard Hollander and his family to educate the community and expand advocacy and access for the disabled,” Kathrins said.

The foundation has been awarding 10 scholarships annually to Stockton students since 2015, the university said.