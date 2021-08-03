Ed Kasuba, longtime KYW Newsradio reporter from Millville, dies at 74

Ed Kasuba, 74, of Millville, a longtime reporter and South Jersey bureau chief at KYW Newsradio, died Sunday of heart failure at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township.
Kasuba noted on Saturday, his family said, that it was five years ago to the day that his wife of 49 years, Donna Lee, died of cancer. He had a heart procedure in 2019 and entered the hospital two weeks ago after feeling ill.
Kasuba spent 33 years at KYW-AM 1060 and reported on 11 New Jersey governors, sports and other big stories from Atlantic City to Cherry Hill.
His 1977 report on coach Dick Vermeil and the Eagles' training camp features a clear voice and measured cadence that made for easy listening.
He served as a shop steward and president of the local chapter of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and left the radio station voluntarily in 2008.
Earl D. Harvey, Atlantic City resident, publisher and booster of Black-owned businesses, dies at 65
David Madden, a longtime KYW colleague, said Kasuba was the "most giving person I ever met."
As a reporter, "he knew how to work a source, which buttons to push," Madden said. "He could tell a hard story but not hurt people who did not hurt themselves. He had a lot of empathy."
Kasuba also worked from 2008 to 2012 as communications director for the Delaware River Port Authority and taught journalism at Rowan University.
In a Facebook tribute, Kasuba's nephew, Brian Kelleher, called him "one of the most honorable people I've ever known" and recounted stories of their time together. "You brought more great memories into my life than I could ever count," he wrote.
Greg Orlandini, an editor at KYW and South Jersey native, said he grew up listening to Kasuba on the radio and valued his mentorship when Orlandini was hired by the station in 2007.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reminded residents that contact drills and practices for high-…
"If it happened in South Jersey, Ed knew about it," said Mark Abrams, a retired KYW reporter, editor and anchor.
Mike DeNardo, a reporter at KYW, said Kasuba was adept at putting interview subjects at ease and describing live events. "He could paint a picture with words for his listeners," DeNardo said.
Remembered by relatives for his love of family, charcoal grilling, his Catholic religion, swimming and musical instruments, Kasuba left KYW in 2008 when it was apparent others might lose their jobs if he did not retire. Even then, he saw both sides of the situation and voiced appreciation for CBS Radio in giving him a chance to act.
"Management did not have to do this," Kasuba told The Inquirer in 2008. "They just as easily could have lopped off two people. By asking for volunteers, they did it as humanely as it could have been done."
Born in Berwyn, Illinois, on Nov. 20, 1946, Kasuba graduated from the University of Illinois-Chicago with a bachelor's degree in communications and married Donna Lee Brown in 1967. He worked at WOWO news/talk radio in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before joining KYW in 1975.
Officials continue investigation into 5-year-old Bridgeton girl's disappearance, hopeful she's alive
BRIDGETON — It’s been almost three weeks since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez went missing fr…
He and his wife lived in West Deptford, Sicklerville and Millville, and their daughters, Katherine and Kristine, grew up in Sicklerville.
A lover of the arts, Kasuba also was an Eagles season ticket holder. But he rarely cheered. Asked once by son-in-law Rocco Fucetola why he would clap and pump his fists in celebration but never yell himself hoarse, Kasuba said, "My voice is my job."
He had a place in Brigantine but went to the beach only because his grandkids hung out there. He was grand knight for the Knights of Columbus Council 7774, and volunteered at Millville's Levoy Theatre. He and his wife, who died in 2016, often went to movies and Mass together.
In addition to his daughters, son-in-law and nephew, Kasuba is survived by a brother, Mike; six grandchildren; and other relatives. He and his fiancée, Mary Haskell, were to be married in January.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.