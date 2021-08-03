Ed Kasuba, longtime KYW Newsradio reporter from Millville, dies at 74

In a Facebook tribute, Kasuba's nephew, Brian Kelleher, called him "one of the most honorable people I've ever known" and recounted stories of their time together. "You brought more great memories into my life than I could ever count," he wrote.

Greg Orlandini, an editor at KYW and South Jersey native, said he grew up listening to Kasuba on the radio and valued his mentorship when Orlandini was hired by the station in 2007.

"If it happened in South Jersey, Ed knew about it," said Mark Abrams, a retired KYW reporter, editor and anchor.

Mike DeNardo, a reporter at KYW, said Kasuba was adept at putting interview subjects at ease and describing live events. "He could paint a picture with words for his listeners," DeNardo said.

Remembered by relatives for his love of family, charcoal grilling, his Catholic religion, swimming and musical instruments, Kasuba left KYW in 2008 when it was apparent others might lose their jobs if he did not retire. Even then, he saw both sides of the situation and voiced appreciation for CBS Radio in giving him a chance to act.

"Management did not have to do this," Kasuba told The Inquirer in 2008. "They just as easily could have lopped off two people. By asking for volunteers, they did it as humanely as it could have been done."