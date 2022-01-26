Echoes of the mayor’s race in Ocean City Council election

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under Ocean City’s form of government, there are four ward seats on the seven-member council, as well as three at-large seats, which are voted on by the entire city in an election run the same year as the mayoral election. Along with Madden and Bergman, Hartzell is an at-large member, which means he will not seek another term on council this year.

To get on the ballot, a candidate needs signatures from 1% of the city’s registered voters — 9,654 based on the November election — so, roughly 97 signatures. So far, six people have picked up petitions from the City Clerk’s Office, according to city spokesperson Doug Bergen.

They include Madden, Bergman, Polcini, Donna Moore, Mike DeVlieger and Tom Rotondi. Just because someone picks up petitions does not mean they will run for office.

Rotondi is the city’s 2nd Ward councilman. If he does run for the at-large seat and wins, he would need to resign from the other seat. Rotondi could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

Neither could DeVlieger, a former 1st Ward councilman who resigned over the summer. He said then that he needed to focus on his career and his family.