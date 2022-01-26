 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Echoes of the mayor’s race in Ocean City Council election
Echoes of the mayor’s race in Ocean City Council election

There are three at-large City Council seats up for a vote in Ocean City this spring. The campaign is likely to kick into high gear soon. 

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — With a race for the mayor’s seat set for the spring, voters also will decide on three seats on City Council.

No one has yet filed petitions for a spot on the ballot, but two incumbent members of council plan to run together, along with a local businessman.

Council members Pete Madden and Karen Bergman will join John “Tony” Polcini, with a plan to support each other’s candidacies and back incumbent Mayor Jay Gillian in the May nonpartisan election.

They are not exactly running as a ticket.

“Everybody will run their own campaign,” Madden said Tuesday. But they will support each other, he said.

Bergman confirmed she plans to seek reelection this year.

Polcini is known in town for his Tony P’s House of Pie pizza shop on the Boardwalk, which closed in 2019. He is now a patient advocate at a local medical center.

Gillian formally announced his campaign for a fourth term at an event at his Boardwalk amusement park Sunday. Council member Keith Hartzell announced his candidacy for mayor in September, after months of speculation that he planned to challenge Gillian this spring.

Ocean City holds its election May 10. Candidates have until 4 p.m. March 7 to file petitions to get their names on the ballot.

Under Ocean City’s form of government, there are four ward seats on the seven-member council, as well as three at-large seats, which are voted on by the entire city in an election run the same year as the mayoral election. Along with Madden and Bergman, Hartzell is an at-large member, which means he will not seek another term on council this year.

To get on the ballot, a candidate needs signatures from 1% of the city’s registered voters — 9,654 based on the November election — so, roughly 97 signatures. So far, six people have picked up petitions from the City Clerk’s Office, according to city spokesperson Doug Bergen.

They include Madden, Bergman, Polcini, Donna Moore, Mike DeVlieger and Tom Rotondi. Just because someone picks up petitions does not mean they will run for office.

Rotondi is the city’s 2nd Ward councilman. If he does run for the at-large seat and wins, he would need to resign from the other seat. Rotondi could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

Neither could DeVlieger, a former 1st Ward councilman who resigned over the summer. He said then that he needed to focus on his career and his family.

Moore, who ran unsuccessfully in November to fill DeVlieger’s remaining term, said she is not running with anyone else and is not backing either candidate for mayor.

“I’m trying to be above it and simply run for the residents of our island,” she said.

Moore is on the board of directors of Fairness in Taxes, an advocacy group in Ocean City, and said she is also involved with a flooding advocacy group in the city. She is a regular commenter at council meetings, usually on environmental issues. She has called on the city to reduce the use of herbicides and pesticides.

Hartzell said he has had no discussion and made no decision about forming a ticket with any other candidates.

Gillian praised Madden and Bergman as having done an exceptional job for taxpayers.

“I know they haven’t officially announced yet, but I certainly hope they do,” Gillian said. “I’m sure Tony P. would be a great asset to the team.”

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

