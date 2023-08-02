CAPE MAY — Being the artistic director of the East Lynne Theater Company involves more than just programming a handful of shows a year.

Craig Fols, who was hired this year as the third artistic director in the theater company's 43-year history, edged out his competitors due to his love of the Victorian city and his commitment to engaging with the community and diversifying the plays the theater presents.

"The fact that it is in Cape May is great. ... I have found it enchanting for years," said Fols, 62, a New York City resident, who has rented an apartment here. "I love East Lynne. There is something magical about it."

After growing up in Medford Lakes, Burlington County, Fols' mother purchased a home in 1996 in the Town Bank section of Lower Township.

Fols experienced his first East Lynne play in 1997 when he saw Warren Kliewer's production of "Rip Van Winkle" at the old Franklin Street School. Under the second and most recent artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth, he portrayed Maxwell Davenport in "The Late Christopher Bean" in 2013.

It is a coincidence that Fols' most recent interaction with East Lynne was seeing the theater's production of "Possessing Harriet" last fall, before becoming artistic director was even an idea.

Fols accepted the artistic director job with a background in theatrical writing, acting and directing.

As a writer, Fols received the Berilla Kerr Award, the BMI Foundation's Jerry Harrington Musical Theatre Award and a residency at Edith Wharton's The Mount in support of his musical "The Age of Innocence."

Fols acted in productions of a show he wrote called "The Musical of Musicals" at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia and The York Theatre Company, which is a part of New York's Off-Broadway theater scene.

Fols has directed the Hank Williams biography "Nobody Lonesome For Me" at the American Heartland Theatre in Kansas City.

Susan Tischler, president of the East Lynne Theater Company's Board of Trustees, was one of the people who wanted Fols to be artistic director.

The search to fill the position started in December and went through February, Tischler said. The nationwide hunt started with 80 resumes and was eventually narrowed down to four people from Chicago, Washington, another New Yorker and Fols, she said.

"We are going into the AME church, a new home, which is a Black church. We will be presenting (some) Black history. We need wide-ranging talent," Tischler said. "Craig will take us into the future."

The artistic director job is not just a commitment to the theater but also to the town, Tischler said. Fols will be in charge of a capital campaign and meeting with people who can write checks to the theater because a rough estimate of $800,000 is needed to add a backstage and dressing room area to the church, she said.

Fols' early acting credits include playing the late Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Colleen Dewhurst's son in "The Trials of Mrs. Surratt" by Lane Robertson. From Dewhurst, he learned something that stuck with him for the rest of his life.

"I realized I wanted to do things that I loved," Fols said. "At 30 years old, I wrote my first play."

The East Lynne board told Fols it wanted him to direct all of the productions for this year's mainstage season, so Fols is in no rush to act again on the East Lynne stage, but he said eventually he might.

Because Fols was hired in February, he didn't have a great deal of time to put together the current mainstage season.

The first production under Fols' leadership was a play he wrote and directed titled "A Tale of Two Cities, Cobbled Together by The Brothers Lovejoy," which ran from June 14 through July 15.

In the theatrical comedy, two men played out their own version of the Charles Dickens' classic. Ezra Barnes made his East Lynne debut portraying Avery Lovejoy, who is the more type-A personality of the two brothers.

Barnes did a reading of the play at the New Jersey Repertory Company in Long Branch, Monmouth County, and did four performances at a Fringe Festival at Centenary Stage in Hackettstown, Warren County, also under the direction of Fols.

"Craig is just very collaborative, very interested in what you want to do," Barnes said. "He's not a director who sits down and plans it all out and finds actors to execute his plan. ... He takes into account the actor. He's the kind of director I like to work with."

When Fols saw "Possessing Harriet" last fall, he met and eventually made friends with its playwright, Kyle Bass. Bass told Fols he would write something for the opening of East Lynne's new theater next year.

"I know a lot of the newer plays," Fols said. "The theme of the season is a new beginning. ... This is a huge change in my life."