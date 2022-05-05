East Lynne proposes talking over historic AME Church in Cape May

CAPE MAY – A proposal for the East Lynne Theater Company to use the historic Allen AME Church on Franklin Street received a warm welcome from City Council at an April meeting.

A lot remains to be worked out, but officials said they liked the idea of the theater company operating out of the historic African Methodist Episcopal Church, which the city took over last year.

While some city properties end up being leased for $1 a year, the company has proposed a $120,000 lease for 10 years.

Founded in 1980, East Lynne Theater Company came to Cape May in 1988. The company presents original works focusing on history and revivals of plays from America’s past, primarily at the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May.

“It’s a beautiful space,” Susan Tischler, the president of the theater company, told City Council.

She said the theater members enjoy sharing the space with the congregation. “However, East Lynne needs a permanent home in which we do not have to strike the set every Saturday night for Sunday services, work around funerals, weddings and all the other activities that a thriving church is engaged in.”

Having a new home would allow for more adventurous theater sets, she said, and the company could offer matinees.

She proposed the city not just lease the space to the company, but to enter a partnership that could also allow the site to be used for lectures, events and other activities when not in use, and to be a caretaker of the building.

The church has stood since 1888, and was long a center for the city’s Black community, with a history steeped in civil rights, gender equality and the local community.

Tischler said church members, members of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission and Cape May’s Center for Community Arts worked to keep the historic church from being demolished to become a parking lot.

“We were thrilled when members of the Center for Community Arts asked us if we were interested in the space following the fire. We are still thrilled and hope you as members of City Council share our excitement to bring this empty building to life,” Tischler said.

Bernadette Matthews, a lifelong member of the AME church and a recent board member of East Lynne Theater Company, also spoke to council about the proposal, describing the church as an important part of Cape May’s history. She also spoke about the history of the AME church in the United States, beginning with a rejection of racism in the late 18th century decades after the American Revolution.

Matthews said the plan would breathe new life into the church. She said it has been decommissioned as a church and needs a use.

“We would produce plays each season with an eye on diversity,” Matthews said. The first play under consideration is James Baldwin’s “Amen Corner.” “That would be our kickoff if we were to hopefully be there at Allen AME Church.”

Arts and theater help bring people back to Cape May year after year, she said.

“Like our partners Cape May Stage and the Physick Estate, we’d be custodians of city property, while providing community access to it,” Matthews said.

She said the company is a non-profit equity theater, “meaning complete with cash. We’re not asking for any handouts.”

That element seemed to reassure Mayor Zack Mullock at the meeting.

“Personally, I think it’s a great proposal,” he said.

Keating Weinberger, also a member of the theater’s Board of Trustees, told council the theater would pay $80,000 of the $120,000 for a 10-year lease up front. Once the company gets the keys, the lease would begin.

He added that grants the city secures to help preserve the building could help the theater, and said the theater is also searching for grants to help preserve the building.

“We can’t get the same grants that you’re going after,” he said. “We’re helping that this will facilitate the revitalization and the physical stabilization of the property.”

He said the theater has contracted with an architect. Once plans are complete, he said, talks could begin with the city and with the Cape May Historic Preservation Commission on the next steps.

At least one of the grants the city has secured so far requires public access to the building, Mullock said. That would have to be included in the contract. Council member Stacy Sheehan also expressed concern that the theater not do anything with the building that would jeopardize its historic status.

She said a preservation plan for the building needs to be completed. She added that she would not want additions put on the outside of the historic church.

“The whole idea is to keep it simple,” she said.

The city leases the Emlen Physick Estate to Cape May MAC, Cape May Stage leases the Robert Shackleton Playhouse on Lafayetter Street, Mullock said, and the Nature Center of Cape May also leases property near the harbor for $1 a year.

“I don’t even know it they send us that dollar,” Mullock said.

The leases work well, he said, providing services and programs to visitors and residents while keeping up the properties.

East Lynne Theater hopes to be ready to open in the new location by June of 2023.

Efforts to restore the church hit a serious setback in June of 2018, when a downed utility pole set the wooden structure ablaze. No one was hurt, but the building was badly damaged inside and out.

In April of 2021, the city took over the stewardship of the church, with an eye toward improvement of the entire block. Diagonally across the street is the Franklin Street School, another historic building planned to become the city’s branch of the county library system, and at the end of the block is the Harriet Tubman Museum, which was a former parsonage for the Macedonian Baptist Church.

That building was getting close to collapse before it was renovated as a museum, which also presents details of the history of Cape May’s Black community and the city’s place in the abolitionist movement.

A house built and owned by Stephen Smith, a Black businessman and philanthropist, as well as an abolitionist and agent of the Underground Railroad, also stands nearby.

