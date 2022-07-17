Easements, agreements still in the works for Wildwood dune project

WILDWOOD — From the railing of the Boardwalk, with the ocean shining in the distance, it may seem like the last thing the city needs is a beach replenishment project.

The length of New Jersey, the Army Corps of Engineers has undertaken massive projects to restore sand to barrier island beaches. In many cases, the dredges have returned again and again to pump sand from shallow offshore sandbars or the mouths of inlets, rebuilding the beaches as they erode away.

Plans are to add sand in Ocean City, the Strathmere section of Upper Township and Sea Isle City before next summer. Avalon and Stone Harbor have seen four beach projects since 2011, with another project on the way, and dredges have been back to Cape May multiple times since the first beach project in 1991.

Of all of the seaside communities in New Jersey, so far only the island known as Holly Beach or Five Mile Beach, which includes Wildwood, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and a tiny portion of Lower Township, has not seen a federal project.

The project now proposed will include more than building beaches.

In addition to adding sand in some areas, the project calls for the construction of dunes along most of the beach, ranging from 6 feet to 16 feet tall and running about 25,000 feet. That’s almost 5 miles of dunes.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has been working to reach agreements that would allow the federal project to move forward.

Known as State Aid Agreements, they will allow the project to move forward. According to Caryn Shinske, a spokeswoman with the DEP, the state Attorney General’s office and the Army Corps are working with her department on reaching the agreements.

“To date, the DEP has fully executed State Aid Agreements from North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, and is actively working to complete the same agreements with Wildwood and Lower Township,” Shinske said recently.

Long time comingThe project has been in discussion for more than a decade. Since the first discussions with local officials and area property owners, Superstorm Sandy hit the New Jersey coast, bringing extensive damage to properties, infrastructure and beaches.

According to officials, the funding for the beach project for the Wildwoods was approved as part of the federal response to that storm.

But for Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, it’s easy to see why there may be a lack of urgency for the project to start. Wildwood’s beaches are so wide that the city offers a shuttle service across the wide sands and has enough room on the beach for country music festivals, monster trucks, sports and other events.

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said Sunday the city is still in negotiation with the DEP on an agreement, but he did not offer details on the talks. In Wildwood Crest, Mayor Don Cabrera said the Borough Commission has approved an agreement.

While those communities are flush with sand, the north end of North Wildwood is facing serious erosion, leaving Mayor Patrick Rosenello impatient for the federal work to begin.

Each spring, North Wildwood spends millions of dollars bringing sand in from other parts of the island to shore up beaches near Hereford Inlet and replace sand washed away over the winter. That area also had a wide beach and a healthy dune system, but federal reports say the area has lost about 1,000 feet of beach in recent years.

In several interviews, Rosenello has expressed frustration with the slow process of beginning the project, especially as other shore communities have seen multiple beach replenishment projects since this one was first discussed.

In a recent interview, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said his community’s beachfront section has an additional complication compared to other New Jersey beaches. In the Diamond Beach area, the southernmost tip of the barrier island, there are several private beaches, open either to hotel guests or to those who join the private club.

The Army Corps required that beaches built with public money remain open for public use. The private beach owners already have a legal obligation under what’s known as the public trust doctrine, which holds that the public has a right to access to the ocean and area of the beach where the tide covers.

In most communities where beach projects have taken place, the Army Corps has obtained easements from people who own the beach in front of their properties through riparian rights. In some cases, that has meant using condemnation. But even when a property owner held title to the beach in front of a home, that was far different than a private beach. Visitors would typically never notice if an area was privately owned or publicly owned.

An Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson said the process of obtaining the easements is entirely up to the state DEP.

According to Shinske, some easements were obtained for the project in North Wildwood in 2008 and 2009, but more are still needed in each of the four communities for the project to move forward.

In a presentation earlier this year to Wildwood Crest officials, Erik Rourke, a project manager with the Army Corps, said the project could begin by the fall of 2023, an estimate that has already been pushed back several times.

Another delayIt appears that estimate has been pushed back again.

“The timeframe to formally obtain all of the easements to satisfy the project’s real-estate requirements will vary based upon the level of coordination with each of the property owners. At this time, it is estimated to take at least 18 months,” Shinske said. “Based on the current project status, initial construction is anticipated to commence in fall 2024 and the project duration is estimated to be between eight months and one year.”

The DEP’s division of Resilience Engineering and Construction and the Office of Coastal Engineering are leading the effort, Shinske said. At the last estimate, the project was expected to cost $22 million, divided between the state and federal government. Local governments would not be on the hook for the initial project costs, but would be expected to contribute to the cost of future work.

Rather than pumped onto beaches as has happened in multiple other beach projects, in this case the plan is to gather sand from the beaches in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, building up the beaches in the north end of North Wildwood.

“In contrast to North Wildwood, sand accretion in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest is causing extensive maintenance problems and health hazards with their storm water management system,” reads a project description from the Army Corps. “The excess sand clogs storm-water outfalls, creates pools of stagnant water, produces unhealthy beach conditions and causes associated interior flooding.”