 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Earth Day Celebration returns to Cape May County Park & Zoo

  • 0

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Park & Zoo brought back its annual Earth Day Celebration on Saturday.

Hundreds of families came out to the park and zoo to watch shows, play games, meet characters and check out the vendor tables set up in the park by the entrance. Earth Day was Friday, and Saturday's event offered a cool, cloudy day. 

It was the first time the park had held the celebration since 2019, with the last two years' events having been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been happening for about 30 years, officials said.

Kids gathered in the bleachers by one of the bandstands for the "It's a Green World After All" showcase, which featured appearances by Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters. Ventriloquist Justin Thomas performed, as did Kaptain Kristian and Parrot Red.

There were several tents set up, with more than two dozen environmental activists and organizations demonstrating ways to promote Earth Day and protect the environment. That included Love Blue Inc., which showed off a surfboard made up of cigarette butts found on beaches, and the Jersey Cape Beekeepers Association, which showed off its honeybees.

People are also reading…

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Stockton, Atlantic City team up to clean up community

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News