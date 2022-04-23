Earth Day Celebration returns to Cape May County Park & Zoo

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Park & Zoo brought back its annual Earth Day Celebration on Saturday.
Hundreds of families came out to the park and zoo to watch shows, play games, meet characters and check out the vendor tables set up in the park by the entrance. Earth Day was Friday, and Saturday's event offered a cool, cloudy day.
It was the first time the park had held the celebration since 2019, with the last two years' events having been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been happening for about 30 years, officials said.
Kids gathered in the bleachers by one of the bandstands for the "It's a Green World After All" showcase, which featured appearances by Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters. Ventriloquist Justin Thomas performed, as did Kaptain Kristian and Parrot Red.
There were several tents set up, with more than two dozen environmental activists and organizations demonstrating ways to promote Earth Day and protect the environment. That included Love Blue Inc., which showed off a surfboard made up of cigarette butts found on beaches, and the Jersey Cape Beekeepers Association, which showed off its honeybees.
Kaptain Kristian and Parrot Red performs for Allyson Harris, 5, and Donald Harris, 7, at the Cape May County Earth Day Celebration
A purple parrot entertains 1-year-old Conrad Bailey, of Cherry Hill.
Kaptain Kristian and Parrot Red perform for Allyson, 5, and Donald, 7, Harris, of Lumberton Township, Burlington County.
Kayden Mills, of Atlantic County, shows off on the bounce house.
Michael, 63, and Michelle, 52, Haruska, both of Egg Harbor Township, sell pollinator plants that attract butterflies.
Garrison Conkel, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, shows off Harry, a 22-month-old Labrador mix, for Beacon Animal Shelter
Fred Steinman, of Egg Harbor Township, shows Mason, 11, Brent, 9, and Paige, 5, his honeybees at the table set up by the Jersey Cape Beekeepers Association
Mickey Mouse entertained at the Cape May County Earth Day Celebration
Conrad Bailey, 1, of Cherry Hill, checks out the purple parrot
Rick Bailey, 32, and son Conrad, 1, of Cherry Hill
Kaptain Kristian and Parrot Red perform
Kaptain Kristian and Parrot Red perform
Kaptain Kristian and Parrot Red perform
Love Blue Inc.
Kayden Mills has fun
People watch ventriloquist Justin Thomas performs
People watch ventriloquist Justin Thomas performs
Ventriloquist Justin Thomas performs
Beacon Animal Rescue
Beacon Animal Rescue
Love Blue Inc.
Love Blue Inc.
Love Blue Inc. showed off a surfboard made from cigarette butts collected from beaches
Love Blue Inc. showed off a surfboard made from cigarette butts collected from beaches
The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Love Blue Inc.
The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Jersey Cape Beekeepers Association
Jersey Cape Beekeepers Association
Fred Steinman, left, of Egg Harbor Township, and Deb Morey, of Upper Township, with the Jersey Cape Beekeepers Association.
The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration at Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
