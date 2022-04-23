Earth Day Celebration returns to Cape May County Park & Zoo

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Park & Zoo brought back its annual Earth Day Celebration on Saturday.

Hundreds of families came out to the park and zoo to watch shows, play games, meet characters and check out the vendor tables set up in the park by the entrance. Earth Day was Friday, and Saturday's event offered a cool, cloudy day.

It was the first time the park had held the celebration since 2019, with the last two years' events having been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been happening for about 30 years, officials said.

Kids gathered in the bleachers by one of the bandstands for the "It's a Green World After All" showcase, which featured appearances by Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters. Ventriloquist Justin Thomas performed, as did Kaptain Kristian and Parrot Red.

There were several tents set up, with more than two dozen environmental activists and organizations demonstrating ways to promote Earth Day and protect the environment. That included Love Blue Inc., which showed off a surfboard made up of cigarette butts found on beaches, and the Jersey Cape Beekeepers Association, which showed off its honeybees.

