Early results indicate Margate voters do not want new boardwalk

MARGATE — Early results Tuesday night indicated residents do not want a beachfront boardwalk.

With more votes to be counted, residents voted 2,110-989 against the boardwalk as of late election night. Supporters had said the boardwalk would increase security in the city and give emergency vehicles better access to the beach.

In August, city commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that placed a question on whether to build a new beachfront boardwalk on the general election ballot.

The resolution came after the Margate Boardwalk Committee, a five-person committee rallying for a boardwalk, rolled out a petition this year in hopes of getting 275 signatures from residents in favor.

Glenn Klotz, director of the Margate Boardwalk Committee, said a boardwalk would provide lighting and help police better patrol the area.

Were the referendum to pass, the city would conduct a feasibility study, which would cost about $285,000, according to Mayor Michael Becker.

Margate’s original boardwalk, built in 1906, was largely destroyed in 1944 during a hurricane. What remained of the boardwalk was swept away in the Ash Wednesday storm of 1962.

