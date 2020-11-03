 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early results indicate Margate voters do not want new boardwalk
0 comments
top story

Early results indicate Margate voters do not want new boardwalk

{{featured_button_text}}
his_look back at Margate beach-PAC0019770294

Margate's City Commission unanimously passed a resolution Thursday that will place a question on whether to build a new beachfront boardwalk in the city on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

 Press archives

MARGATE — Early results Tuesday night indicated residents do not want a beachfront boardwalk.

With more votes to be counted, residents voted 2,110-989 against the boardwalk as of late election night. Supporters had said the boardwalk would increase security in the city and give emergency vehicles better access to the beach.

In August, city commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that placed a question on whether to build a new beachfront boardwalk on the general election ballot.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The resolution came after the Margate Boardwalk Committee, a five-person committee rallying for a boardwalk, rolled out a petition this year in hopes of getting 275 signatures from residents in favor.

Glenn Klotz, director of the Margate Boardwalk Committee, said a boardwalk would provide lighting and help police better patrol the area.

Were the referendum to pass, the city would conduct a feasibility study, which would cost about $285,000, according to Mayor Michael Becker.

Margate’s original boardwalk, built in 1906, was largely destroyed in 1944 during a hurricane. What remained of the boardwalk was swept away in the Ash Wednesday storm of 1962.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

4 people shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Atlantic City in which multiple indiv…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News