Early guidance released ahead of end to New Jersey's in-school mask mandate

TRENTON — With New Jersey schools about two weeks away from ending mask mandates, the state Department of Health released some guidance Wednesday intended to help administrators navigate maskless school days.

Gov. Phil Murphy reiterated at his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday that as of March 7, masks and facial coverings will no longer be mandated for students, staff or visitors in schools and childcare centers.

Until then, the state's health officials will continue preparing schools.

Murphy also announced that his administration will hold its last COVID-19 media briefing March 4, nearly two years since the first case of the coronavirus in New Jersey surfaced.

Many area school districts, including Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships and Ocean City, plan to make masks optional beginning March 7.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli on Wednesday called on school administrators to coordinate masking policies with local health departments and on-staff nurses in the event a group of students tests positive for the coronavirus.

Students who are immunocompromised should remain masked up in school, she said.

Everyone must still wear masks on buses, unless they meet specific criteria to be excused from the requirement.

"Providing a healthy and safe environment is key to keeping our children in schools," Persichilli said.

Going forward, schools will need to pay attention to their community's COVID-19 Activity Level Index, according to the guidance from the state.

The stronger the grip the virus has in the community, the more urgent the need to implement an in-school masking mandate, Persichilli said.

The health commissioner Wednesday also stressed the importance of schools adhering to the guidance despite the state's forthcoming hands-off approach.

“Other layered preventions, such as vaccination and boosters, physical distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when feeling ill continue to be critically important in disease prevention," Persichilli said.

Test-to-stay students, those who can remain in school if they've been exposed to the coronavirus but have tested negative for it, should remain masked when participating in the initiative, Persichilli said.

Now that COVID-19 is "on the run," as Murphy described it, parents will be an important play-caller moving forward.

Parents will be tasked with independently deciding whether their child should wear a mask in class based on their community's COVID-19 trends, if their school has yet to implement a mask requirement in spite of higher-than-desired caseloads.

As school restrictions are eased, COVID-19's grip on New Jersey is stabilizing, Murphy said, adding that falling caseloads and hospitalizations under 1,000 patients within the past week are signs of improvement.

New Jersey's rate of transmission as of Wednesday stands at 0.69. A rate of transmission under 1.0 means the virus' spread continues to dwindle as winter's omicron surge comes to an end.

While the pandemic is looking less bleak, at least in New Jersey, answers to many questions remain unclear or unanswered, such as whether a "stealth variant" of omicron could fuel a resurgence of COVID-19, thwarting progress made on ending many restrictions, Murphy said.

Thus far, early evidence suggests the sub-variant may be even more transmissible than omicron.

However, New Jersey, as well as the U.S., has not seen large amounts of the variant detected in the past few weeks, state Medical Director Dr. Ed Lifshitz said.

Testing capacity is one concern, which Murphy addressed, saying New Jerseyans should not fear the state being shorthanded with tests. He said he remains in contact with the White House on the matter.

"Clearly, testing capacity — not just do you have it, but can you get it instantly at scale and it's accessible — is the key," Murphy said.

