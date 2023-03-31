EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP — The Eagles Nest Airport, a small airfield visible from the Garden State Parkway in southern Ocean County, is one of nine airports receiving state funds for improvement projects, state officials said Thursday.
The airport was awarded a $256,679 grant.
Overall more than $4.5 million is being allocated for the nine projects through the state Transportation Trust Fund and Airport Safety Fund, NJDOT said in a news release.
The Linwood School District is set to receive $360,797 in grants to help expand its preschoo…
“General aviation airports serve as key economic engines for local communities that provide transportation opportunities for businesses, residents, and visitors,” Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement. “These grants will improve the safety of our public-use airports and ensure all facets of New Jersey’s multi-modal transportation system are maintained in a state of good repair.”
The department said the state selected for funding "projects designed to enhance safety, remove obstructions, rehabilitate existing facilities and equipment and make capital improvements." Each of the nine grants supports projects ranging from runway rehabilitation to obstruction removal.
The Murphy administration has administered more than $28.5 million to New Jersey’s general aviation airports to date, using an additional $57.2 million in federal grants and $5.9 million from airport owners, for $91.6 million total, according to NJDOT.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.