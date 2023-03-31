EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP — The Eagles Nest Airport, a small airfield visible from the Garden State Parkway in southern Ocean County, is one of nine airports receiving state funds for improvement projects, state officials said Thursday.

The airport was awarded a $256,679 grant.

Overall more than $4.5 million is being allocated for the nine projects through the state Transportation Trust Fund and Airport Safety Fund, NJDOT said in a news release.

The Eagles Nest owners are responsible for the remaining $28,520 of the $285,199 needed for obstruction survey, design, permitting and construction.

“General aviation airports serve as key economic engines for local communities that provide transportation opportunities for businesses, residents, and visitors,” Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement. “These grants will improve the safety of our public-use airports and ensure all facets of New Jersey’s multi-modal transportation system are maintained in a state of good repair.”

The department said the state selected for funding "projects designed to enhance safety, remove obstructions, rehabilitate existing facilities and equipment and make capital improvements." Each of the nine grants supports projects ranging from runway rehabilitation to obstruction removal.

The Murphy administration has administered more than $28.5 million to New Jersey’s general aviation airports to date, using an additional $57.2 million in federal grants and $5.9 million from airport owners, for $91.6 million total, according to NJDOT.