Eagles gear flying on shelves as fans celebrate return to Super Bowl

MAYS LANDING — Hours after the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to Super Bowl LVII, local fans rushed out to Dick's Sporting Goods on Monday to buy NFC Championship gear.

Absecon's Chris Bell and son, Josh, a second-grade student, were smiling broadly as they left the store with a bag loaded with Eagles merchandise that including a Super Bowl-themed banner flag. They passed more Eagles fans, who were entering the store to check out what team merchandise was available. Already, four tables of gear that had been set up just feet from the front sliding doors were half empty.

Bell stopped at Dick's to celebrate a day after being at Lincoln Financial Field, where he watched the Eagles rout the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in a dominating performance that had the Philadelphia players hoisting the NFC's George Halas Trophy for the second time in five years.

"It was electric," said Bell. "The fans were in it from the start all the way to the end."

Next up for the Eagles will be the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, played on Feb. 12 this year at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs are coached by former Eagles head coach Andy Reid.

Sunday's conference championship was the second Bell has seen from the Lincoln Financial Field.

"You can tell the moment was building up," Bell said. "As it got closer and closer, it just got more exciting."

Looks like a lot of NFC Champ gear at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Mays Landing has vanished. Two tables near the gear seemed to have been whipped out. That hasn’t deterred fans from coming in for Eagles gear. #FlyEaglesFly @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/PN8KJIS9pg — Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) January 30, 2023

Merchandisers are feeling that excitement too. Minutes after the game ended, employees at Dick’s were preparing for the onslaught of Eagles fans.

Championship merchandise selling out should come as no surprised to Eagles fans. Five years ago, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, fans bought the most ever merchandise for the winning team.

Even before advancing one Sunday industry expert predicted sales would " likely shatter the sales mark established by the team in 2018 when they won Super Bowl LII," according to a report last week by Sports Business Journal.

“The Eagles are dwarfing everyone,’’ Sol Werdiger, founder and CEO of longtime NFL youth apparel licensee Outerstuff told Sports Business Journal.

And if fans couldn't find what they wanted in NFC championship gear, many moved on to other Eagles-branded merchandise.

Linda Messina bought several team shirts instead of Conference Championship gear, prepping for a getaway with her husband, Carmen, to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

There, the Messinas will watch the Super Bowl, where they will be outnumbered by their traveling companions, many of whom are from the St. Louis area, not far from Kansas City.

Linda Messina was out on Monday on a shopping spree for Eagles gear, trying to gather as much as she could before their flight to Miami leaves from Philadelphia International Airport in roughly two weeks.

"We bring down all the stuff," Messina, of Egg Harbor Township, said while standing outside Dick's, located in the Consumer Square mall. "We have to bring an extra suitcase that has everything - the Super Bowl paraphernalia in it. I have to find T-shirts so we can put the staff in that."

Now, with the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Messina half wishes she'd be in the area to see if the Eagles can again claim football's biggest prize.

"I think it's wonderful," Messina said of the Eagles' Super Bowl return. "I think they did a great job this year. Everything came together. The team came together and got it done."

Another trip the Super Bowl is a treat for Eagles fans. Back in 2004, the team made it that far, after a 24-year dry spell. They lost to a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team, 24-21. They returned in 2018 to face the Patriots in 2018 in Super Bowl LII this time beating Brady for the franchise's first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Returning to the Super Bowl made Mays Landing's Ed Walls think about his father.

"He was a long-suffering Eagles fan," Walls said.

Walls said there's a possibility he could make it out to Arizona in two weeks, but if not, he's had his share of Eagles championships.

As an 8-year-old in 1960, Walls watched the Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers, 17-13, in the NFL Championship game from the seats at Franklin Field, the team's former home and current home of the University of Pennsylvania Quakers.

"As my younger brother said yesterday, 'Dad's going looking down smiling,' and I said that was absolutely correct," Walls said.