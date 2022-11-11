Eagle Scout project enhances Egg Harbor Township park

Atlantic County Institute of Technology student Connor Harvey, of Troop 55 of Somers Point, made enhancements to Veterans Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Township for his Eagle Scout project. The project involved the installation of additional pavers to expand the standing room for ceremonies conducted at the park. Harvey was responsible for recruiting his fellow Scouts and leading the project.
Harvey’s computer-aided design and drafting teacher and project coach Drew Holmes, Egg Harbor Township Committee member Ray Ellis and Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson participated in the project. In addition, Harvey received donations from EP Henry, Atlantic Masonry, Action Supply, Drew Holmes Landscape Design and DiMeglio Concrete. Egg Harbor Township’s Public Works Department was also involved. Local veteran Marco Polo Smigliani stopped by one weekend to thank Harvey and his fellow Scouts for their work.
