Eagle Scout candidate builds 'cat trees' for Cape animal shelter

WEST CAPE MAY — The recent death of his pet cat has served as the inspiration for a local teen’s service project in pursuit of his Eagle Scout rank.

Gavin Coover, 17, a Life Scout from Troop 73 of West Cape May, is building “cat trees” — scratching-and-climbing activity centers for cats — for the Animal Outreach of Cape May County in West Cape May.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America. Becoming one is an exceptional achievement, and an extremely difficult challenge.

Every Life Scout must earn a total of 21 merit badges, serve in a position of responsibility, provide multiple references and complete a service project to become an Eagle Scout.

Coover, who has been involved in scouting since he was 7, also had to write an 11-page project proposal and have it approved by Animal Outreach, his unit leader and committee, and the council. He is the only one in his troop who is working on his Eagle Scout rank.

“Not a lot of people actually get it in their career as a Boy Scout. It’s a pretty rare thing actually,” Coover said.

Coover decided to complete his service project at Animal Outreach because of the meaningful connections the shelter has with the cats there, he said. He also recently experienced the death of his pet cat, Moushka, which motivated him to want to help and be with the cats at the rescue.

His project was approved Jan. 14, and he began working at Animal Outreach on Jan. 31. With the help of his mother, Bonnie, he started a GoFundMe page to raise money for materials needed. He has so far raised more than $1,400.

Bonnie Coover’s friend, Marie June Bulwin, has been a volunteer at Animal Outreach since December 2015 and helped Gavin get involved. Bulwin told Gavin what they needed most were cat trees to be built for their cat room. He decided he would also clean and paint the room for the cats.

He used the money from the GoFundMe for tools and supplies to build the cat trees, like PVC pipes and melamine board, which allows for easier cleanup as opposed to wood and creates less wear and tear on the cats’ nails. Any leftover money will be donated to Animal Outreach.

“The whole facility was excited,” Bulwin said.

Coover and his mother said the biggest challenge has been getting materials.

“We went to like four different stores, and we finally found everything. Now it’s just a matter of time,” Bonnie Coover said.

The project has to be completed before Coover turns 18 next month. They’re hoping to finish everything next week.

Besides attending Lower Cape May Regional High School and Boy Scout meetings, Coover also works at the Wawa on Texas Avenue in Cape May and is taking classes at Atlantic Cape Community College for credit. Trying to balance everything has been difficult, Coover and his mother said.

“It’s just a lot right now. This month is make or break,” Bonnie Coover said.

COVID-19 also has made the process difficult, not only with stores running out of materials, but the shelter has a limit on the number of people allowed in the cat room at one time. Only Coover, his mother and one other person are allowed in to paint. For more room, Coover has been building the cat trees in his friend’s garage a few days a week.

Coover said painting the room has been his favorite part of the project, and of course spending time with the cats.

“Seeing the volunteers there happy” has been the most rewarding part of the experience, he said.

The outreach is grateful for Coover’s contribution.

“I was very pleased with how quickly it was done. It looks beautiful,” Bulwin said.

While it hasn’t been easy, Coover is thrilled to make the jump from Life to Eagle Scout.

“If you see someone who is a Life Scout and someone who is an Eagle Scout, you can see the difference between dedication and what their focus is in life,” he said.

To donate to Coover’s GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/f/eagle-scout-project-cat-home-recovery.

To donate directly to Animal Outreach of Cape May County, visit aocmc.org/donate.html.

