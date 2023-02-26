EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — This past November, members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 55, led by Nash Orlov, constructed a pavilion for the Egg Harbor Township dog park, located at 2 Swift Drive.
The project was part of Orlov’s goal to achieve Eagle Scout status. Supplies for the project were donated by Somers Point Lumber. The project took several days to complete.
For more information on the nonprofit Friends of the Egg Harbor Township Dog Park, which operates the park, visit ehtdogpark. com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.