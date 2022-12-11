“Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts" return with Jersey Shore Jazz Vespers

The Jersey Shore Jazz Vespers are holding a presentation of “Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts” on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Atlantic City.

An Asbury United Methodist letter describing the performance and underlined what they said was its artistic importance.

“Duke Ellington always said that Sacred Concerts is his most important and most meaningful work,” the letter said. “So, it gives us special pleasure to offer this outing to sponsors, supporters, and friends.”

The Sacred Concerts, a multi-genre composition, synthesizes blues, classical, gospel and jazz music while incorporating visual arts and dance. Laranah Phipps-Ray, a singer renowned for her embrace of funk and Afrofuturism will be joined by her “Jazz Arksemble” and perform new arrangements of Ellington’s works. Jazz organist and musical director Radam Schwartz will lead the band and the ensemble is to feature Joy Weatherford-Jackson and Erica Reeves, a pair described by organizers as some of the most esteemed voices on the East Coast.

The Jersey Shore Jazz Vespers has a history that traces back decades when it was originally hosted by a united Methodist church in Ventnor. It had been holding services once per month at Asbury United Methodist since 2011, before going on a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Services resumed in the June of this year.

The Jazz Vespers seeks to offer residents and visitors unique ways to worship while fostering the growth of jazz and jazz artists in Atlantic City. It places a special focus on exposing the American music genre to young people, having them occasionally perform in its services. Overall, the organization has featured over scores of artists at Asbury United Methodist since 2011. Its past performers include jazz singer Barbara Walker and the late Ralph Peterson Jr., a Pleasantville native and renowned jazz drummer who died of complications from cancer in 2021.

Jazz Vespers Chairman Allen Maddox credited several people and organizations for its support of the concert, including the state Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Atlantic City NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz, who is also an Atlantic City councilman.

“We consider this a gift to the community,” Maddox said.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Monday by emailing AsburyUMCAC@gmail.com or calling (609)703-7907. The Jersey Shore Jazz Vespers typically hold services the fourth Sunday of each month at 4 p.m.