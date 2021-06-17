Due to decrease in demand, Bader Field holds 18th and final large-scale food drive

ATLANTIC CITY — The last 13 months have been humbling for Rick Santoro.

As the director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's Special Improvement Division, he's helped coordinate every food drive at Bader Field since the city's casinos closed down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's seen faces become familiar as hospitality workers continue to struggle, but he's also seen a significant portion of them return to work as the pandemic appears to near its end.

"This jurisdiction and where we're at, so many people are in the hospitality industry," Santoro said, "and many of these people, we've come to realize, live week to week even though they have jobs and they have steady jobs. They're still surviving week to week, and to be out of work unexpectedly for one, two, three, four, five months ... it's heart-wrenching."

On Thursday, the CRDA held its 18th and final large-scale food drive at the former airfield. The drives began last May and would see as many as 5,000 cars show up every other week. The agency has been partnering with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Unite Here Local 54 and the New Jersey State AFL-CIO to put them together. The CRDA initially contributed $350,000 to the program, called FeedAC, and has since committed another $1.6 million to continue it through 2021.