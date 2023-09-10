PORT REPUBLIC — Cole Turner and Jed Linstra spent a good five hours Saturday night building a boat out of cardboard and duct tape.

“We had to go back to a couple stores to get more duct tape,” Turner, 16, said.

The city residents would have turned a few heads at those shops if they were wearing the same outfits they did Sunday morning.

Turner and Linstra, with their chests painted red, white and blue while donning patriotic wigs and swim gear, took their cardboard-and-duct tape creation, dubbed Miss America, the distance — not once, but three times — at the return of the Duct Tape & Cardboard Regatta on the beach at Nacote Creek.

Miss America was among the 12 boats that floated — or in some instances, sank. The duo was crowned three times, winning the adult division as well as the Top Dog race, which featured all the boats, and Most Patriotic Boat.

“Once we got moving, it was easy,” Turner said. “We had a little trouble in the beginning and were all over the place, but our last race, we worked together better.”

The rules were pretty straightforward. Only cardboard or corrugated cardboard could be used, and only duct tape could be used as a binder. Materials such as wax, silicone, fiberglass resins, epoxy, glues, staples, nails, clamps and screws were prohibited.

Decorations could be made from any material, but they could not aid in the boat floating. Only oars, paddles or wind were allowed to propel the boats, and those tools could be made of any material. Each boat was to have at least two team members, and everyone who participated had to wear a personal flotation device.

Races went off in two-boat heats, but those boats weren’t necessarily competing against each other. The divisions were youth (ages 5-13), adult (ages 14 and older) and multi-age (at least one youth and one adult). Judges also awarded other prizes for effort, costumes and creativity.

The boats raced from the beach to a buoy about 30 yards into the water and back.

Proceeds for the race will benefit the city, resident Valerie Kozlowski said. Organizers only had to pay for the two lifeguards on duty that day, she said. Everything else was donated, including a Dumpster for boat remains.

Bringing it back

Kozlowski remembered how much fun her children had at previous regattas, which first ran in 2012. But for one reason or another, the event lasted only a few years.

So, she went to a recent city council meeting and proposed the city bring the event back for the first time in nine years. And because it was her suggestion, the city asked her to organize it.

“They were willing to sponsor it, which I’m really grateful for,” Kozlowski said, adding that she and city officials worked together to prepare for the event’s return.

Kozlowski said most of the people who participated Sunday were local. There were 12 boats, but in the past, she said the beach used to be filled with 40 boats, and people would come from Delaware and Pennsylvania.

So — pun intended — Kozwloski said this year was a way to “get our feet wet” and reintroduce the event, which Mayor Monica Giberson said will return next year. The races are a part of Giberson’s initiative to bring more visitors to the small city and build community.

“We definitely have our own character,” she said. “It’s a beautiful place to have things. I never say, ‘I have to.’ I always say, ‘I get to.’ I get to be a part of this.”

An eclectic regatta

Giberson marveled at the turnout, considering it was pouring rain in the morning, with thunderstorms imminent in the afternoon. It rained during most of the event, which seemed to add to the atmosphere.

The boats were full of personality, too.

There was the victorious Miss America, which won its heat, the Top Dog race and then a friendly exhibition with the U.S. Navy Sea Cadets. There were boats themed after Batman, the “Avengers” movies and “How To Train Your Dragon.”

The U.S. Navy Sea Cadets Atlantic City division, which went with a more practical build, last competed when Kozlowski’s children were part of the program, so when they found out she was helping bring the event back, they jumped on board.

Instructor Deborah Chiem said this was a great team-building exercise for the group, which ranged in age from 10 to 17.

“We kind of let them do their own thing. They had to plan it, they had to figure it out,” said Chiem, 44, of Egg Harbor City.

Some participants went the educational route.

Sam Moreno, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, and her daughter, Lena, 6, went with a space theme, naming their boat Out of This World.

Lena, who is home-schooled, has been learning about the planets and the solar system, so they decided to make their project a learning experience.

“We thought it would be a good idea to dress up as aliens!” said Lena, who had her face painted silver, just like her mother, who wore big alien sunglasses. The pair won best costume.

Sam Moreno wasn’t sure before the races how well their boat would do.

“I have a sinking feeling we might sink,” she joked.

Surely enough, the pair did top over during their first heat but recovered nicely to complete the Top Dog race later in the afternoon.

Racing alongside the Morenos in the opening heat were the McCann siblings in their boat, Big Duck Bill. Evan, 7, is a huge fan of ducks, and Kayla, 12, worked on the design, their father, Gene McCann, 44, said.

“It’s a great family event, and they hadn’t done it in years,” said Gene McCann, of Smithville. “My daughter really likes to design things, so she took the bull by the horns and designed this fine craft. They collaborated and made this duck boat.”

PHOTOS: Duct Tape & Cardboard Regatta in Port Republic