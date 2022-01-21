Ducktown fire shows the dangers of vacant homes

ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning fire Friday that destroyed a vacant rowhome, on Siracusa Terrace, highlights the threat these buildings pose to first responders and the public, fire officials said.
A call about the fire came into police at approximately 5:40 a.m. Firefighters arrived and were forced to cut through a fence to gain access to an adjacent alleyway, where they encountered the fire ripping through the building's third floor, said Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans.
Inside, the building was structurally unsound and dangerous for firefighters to enter, Evans said. First responders also located abandoned propane tanks inside, causing the potential for a major explosion, Evans said.
Evans said fires at vacant homes are "firefighter killers" and aren't uncommon.
Typically the vacant homes are unsanitary. His team finds hazardous material, used clothing and feces during fire calls at these building, signs squatters were making them their homes.
"You really need to be prepared to expect anything," Evans said.
On Friday, other buildings around the alleyway suffered moderate damage, including melted siding and damaged roofs.
The building was vacant and no one was inside at the time of the fire, but authorities said homeless were recently living the building.
No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
Although some residents were unaware of the early-morning fire, others in the area said they woke up to the smell of smoke and an explosion.
Araceli Navarrete, 17, said she was home asleep with her parents until they were awakened by the smell of smoke around 5:40 a.m.
“I could smell the smoke from inside our house,” said Navarrete. “We all looked around to see if the smoke was coming from inside, but it was coming from the house next door.”
Navarrete said it was cold out, so she and her parents stayed inside and watched as firefighters battled the fire from their home on Arctic Avenue, the same block where the blaze was.
Amana Nabizada, 51, also was awakened from her sleep, along with her husband and daughter, when the smell of smoke filled her home, a few buildings in front of the house fire.
“I was a little confused because I could smell smoke and it was a little hot, but it wasn’t coming from my house,” said Nabizada, who thought for a brief moment her house could have been on fire.
“I check outside and then five minutes later, I hear a loud boom, like a collision, and saw my neighbor’s house on fire,” said Nabizada.
Elvis Salguero, 22, who lives two houses down from the house that caught fire said he, too, had heard a loud boom before the fire started.
“There were windows exploding, and we wanted to get closer, but the firefighters told us to stay back,” said Salguero. “I think it had to be some sort of explosion, like a gas pipe, boiler or heater, because I saw the tree catch on fire first which made me think it had something to do with the electric.”
The number of vacant homes in the city has steadily increased over the last decade, Evans said.
He credits Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s administration for taking a "bold approach" in the city's attempts to demolish vacant buildings and pursue contractors to replace them.
Evans also credits Small's efforts to get homeless people out of the city's vacant buildings, potentially saving their lives.
Small's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Twenty-three percent of the resort’s housing is vacant, according to the Census Bureau, compared with 11% statewide. And residents routinely ask for help getting rid of eyesores and forcing property owners to clean up their properties
City officials have previously said they attempt to restrict access to the resort's abandoned buildings, nailing wooden boards and beams across doors and windows. Despite their efforts, they'll still be broken into, typically during winter.
Despite the snags, the city making progress.
"We should see less vacant buildings in the future," Evans added.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.