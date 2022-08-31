Dry summer is draining Ocean City refuge

OCEAN CITY — Extreme low water in Texas this summer revealed dinosaur tracks at the bottom of a dried-up river, which experts believe were left about 113 million years ago.

In Lake Mead, near Las Vegas, a continued drought and dropping water levels have revealed human remains several times, including those of a man who has been missing for 20 years, who is now believed to have drowned in the huge reservoir of the Colorado River.

Meanwhile, in Ocean City, receding water in the Howard S. Stainton Wildlife Refuge has uncovered raccoon tracks and an empty brandy bottle of much more recent vintage.

Water levels in the freshwater nature area off Bay Avenue near the municipal airport appear to be the lowest since the site was established in the 1990s, part of a settlement agreement for a decades-long lawsuit over development of wetlands.

The site was designed as a mitigation area, creating a freshwater wetlands habitat within the city. Today, the site is far dryer than usual. From a lookout tower, the only point of public access to the site, there is a dry, cracked bed of mud, with a narrow stretch of water.

Ocean City is part of the 50.8% of the state that is in drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor per its most recent update Aug. 25. The refuge is in an area of moderate drought, the lowest of the four levels. However, even at this stage of drought, low water is expected.

From June 1 to Aug. 29, Cape May County has averaged 4.9 inches of rain. That's more than 6 inches below average, according to the National Weather Service.

City resident Donna Moore raised concerns with City Council last Thursday. Moore, who often addresses environmental issues, suggested the city could have the Fire Department refill the standing water with hoses.

She said other communities have done something similar where freshwater levels are extremely low.

City Administrator George Savastano said he had never heard of that being attempted. But he said if the proposal were endorsed by environmental experts, the city would consider it.

To make much difference, the site would likely need hundreds of thousands of gallons of water added. The largest section of the water, or where the water usually stands, is about 600 feet wide and 300 feet across.

At about 7½ gallons per square foot, that would be 1.35 million gallons of water to fill the area to about a foot deep.

In other years, the water has at times become densely overgrown with algae. The site usually has ducks, geese and wading birds. On a recent afternoon, despite the dry sections, egrets hunted in the shallows throughout the refuge.

Jeff Dahl, of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, and Ocean City, visited the site Wednesday morning. He said the water levels fluctuate at the site throughout the year, tending to drop in the summer and refill with rainwater in the winter and spring, but he added he has never seen the levels as low as they are this summer.

The entrance is easy to miss, just a small path to the west of Bay Avenue, between 26th and 28th streets.

The refuge stands between Bay Avenue and the bike path on Haven Avenue, but the area is inaccessible from the Haven Avenue side. It runs from 25th Street to 29th Street, with a single block of houses along Bay Avenue on either side.

Phragmites and trees line the edges of the property.

There is a wooden sign set in the trees, identifying it as the Howard S. Stainton Wildlife Refuge, created under agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The path leads to a two-story platform, with dense growth blocking the view from the bottom of the platform.

The area was set aside under a settlement agreement with the Stoeco Development company, which built many of the houses in that area of Ocean City. Businessman and philanthropist Howard Stainton, best known for his downtown department store, was one of the principals of that company.

The development began in the 1950s, when the city was eager to see houses instead of wetlands. In the 1980s, the Army Corps sought to shut the project down, claiming the site was wetlands and kicking off a lengthy legal fight over its status.

A settlement agreement in the 1990s allows some homes to be built, with the developer creating the natural area. According to a city inventory of open space and recreation sites, the area was turned over to the city in 2004.

The total property area is about 16 acres, according to that report.

Steve Rochette, a public affairs officer with the Philadelphia District of the Army Corps of Engineers, said the mitigation area relies on rainwater. With so little rain this year, the site dried out.

He said in an email Tuesday there is not likely a single steward responsible for maintaining the site.

The area is described as a prime spot for birding, although the platform is often empty. Along the bike path, several neighbors maintain bird feeders, and several kinds of songbirds can be found along the fence.

Jeff Pace, an avid birder who lives in Ocean City, is a regular visitor to the site. But he rarely stops by in summer. It is in the fall, winter and spring when the views are most rewarding.

He said he sees a large number of freshwater ducks and other waterfowl at the site.

"It would be a shame if this weren't there," he said, describing it as an important habitat on the barrier island.

In spring and summer, endangered least terns and black skimmers can be seen, according to a trail guide maintained by New Jersey Audubon, and marsh hawks and other birds of prey can be seen as well.

“This freshwater marsh in a suburban setting is a very young wildlife refuge and bears watching in the coming years,” reads a description on the New Jersey Audubon site. “It is well situated and has the potential to grow into a wonderful roost area for many wading birds and shorebirds.”

Lakes and ponds throughout New Jersey have been exceptionally low this summer, but things have been most severe here. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Coastal South region, which includes all of southeastern New Jersey, has had "severely dry" groundwater conditions for the past 26 weeks. The strength of water stream flows were determined to be so low that they were downgraded from "severely dry" to the most significant "extremely dry" category just last week.

Staff Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.