Dry summer has water levels at Lake Nummy dropping

WOODBINE — On a sandy beach at Belleplain State Forest, those hoping to escape the heat with a dip in Lake Nummy have less swimming room than usual as the water levels continue to drop during this dry summer.

The lake tends to drop each summer, according to Peter Manzelmann, a trail steward at the forest who also works at Corsons Inlet Park in Ocean City.

But this year, after a dry spring and with little rain through July, the drop in water levels is more noticeable than usual.

Dr. Dave Robinson, New Jersey’s state climatologist, said this week that the southern part of the state is experiencing a borderline drought, suggesting a good soaking rain could make the difference for frizzled lawns and groundwater levels.

In a recorded interview posted Wednesday, the current conditions were described as a moderate drought, with a dry July following an exceptionally dry spring.

“It doesn’t mean the reservoirs are empty,” Robinson said.

Officials with the state Department of Environmental Protection said the dry spell has not significantly impacted drinking water supplies statewide. The water systems were designed to handle dry years, according to Caryn Shinske, a DEP spokesperson.

Summer means demand for water increases and declining supplies, she said.

“Reservoirs and groundwater supplies are near long-term averages for this time of year,” Shinske said. “The DEP continues to monitor the situation closely, update the indicators weekly, and keep the public informed as conditions evolve.”

In late July, the DEP asked residents and businesses to conserve water, with tips that include using native plants, investing in rain barrels to water gardens and lawns.

In Lake Nummy, a roped-in area in front of the lifeguards shows were swimming is allowed, and there is less room in the lake this year than usual. Manzelmann said it is about waist-deep for him at the deepest section.

“It’s lower than it normally is,” he said Friday.

An overnight rain Thursday was not enough to make a big difference in the water levels, he said.

The lake, dug from a cranberry bog as a project for the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps, is fed by springs and groundwater, he said, and will need a lot more rain before levels are back to normal.

But this is not the worst he’s seen the water levels, Manzelmann said.

And the lake level is not the only sign of dry times. He said trees at his home are shedding their leaves early.

For the lifeguards, it is not just a matter of moving the rope back to give more room for swimmers, Manzelmann said. The tea-colored water is darkened by the tannins in the cedars and other plants, making visibility difficult, and potentially raising safety concerns with expanding the swim area.

This is the first year that swimming is allowed at the state forests after it was closed for two years because of COVID-19. It was also difficult to find guards, he added.

Manzelmann remained bullish about the park, talking up the addition of water and electric hookups in the camping area and the addition of a new concession stand at the lake.

Canoe rentals are available, and the extensive trail system is open, he said. He spoke of seeing multiple animal tracks while cross-country skiing in the park over the winter and recently hosting a moth event at night at the forest.

The lake is about a mile from downtown Woodbine, and the state forest includes more than 22,000 acres of forests and 50 miles of trails in Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Larry Hajna, also a spokesperson with the DEP, the department that oversees state parks in New Jersey, said Friday it is not unusual to see dry periods have an impact on the lakes of southern New Jersey, where the water level is closely tied to the ground water level.

Lifeguards are on duty at Belleplain State Forest 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Wednesday until Sunday this month. Park officials say swimming is only allowed when guards are on duty.

Staff Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.