Dropkick Murphys, 311 set to headline Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival

ATLANTIC CITY — The Dropkick Murphys and 311 will headline the city's Beer & Music Festival returning to the resort later this year.
The Dropkick Murphys will perform on June 3, while 311 takes the stage on June 4.
The festival is being held at Bader Field and is presented by Ocean Casino Resort
Tickets for the festival, which will feature over 100 breweries as well as a variety of activities, contests and local food vendors are currently on sale and start at $70 for a one-day pass.
Tickets can be purchased at ACBeerFest.com.
