Drivers licenses will now be mailed to you after MVC issues new security features

Starting Tuesday, those seeking to be issued a new license at New Jersey MVC locations will no longer be given licenses in person. Instead, the new license will be mailed to them, the N.J. Motor Vehicle Commission announced Monday. The initiative is part of a new license design with modern security features that will be produced from a secure production facility.
Licenses will no longer be printed at licensing centers while you wait, according to the NJMVC. Customers will be given an interim license at the center to use until they receive their new license in the mail. The current printers, which are outdated, frequently overheat and break down. Those printers will be removed from the centers, according to a NJMVC news release.
“My office is honored to work with Chief Sue Fulton and her team at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to move forward with this long-anticipated update that enhances the security of New Jersey licenses,” said Jared M. Maples, director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness. “In addition to complying with national REAL ID standards, having secure identity credentials better protects New Jersey residents from fraud and identity theft."
At least 27 states already have a practice of central issuance, which is industry best practice providing greater fraud protection and security for individuals’ personal information and protecting them from identity theft.
“Our commitment to producing secure, reliable documents requires constant updates to our security, and we’re grateful for the support and counsel of Director Maples and the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness,” said Fulton, chief administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission. “We already mail hundreds of thousands of licenses via our online and mail renewal systems, but this initiative will round out that process — and have the side effect of speeding your trip if you have to visit the agency in person.”
This initiative, originally planned as part of REAL ID Readiness, was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
REAL ID, a license issued at motor vehicle centers in accordance with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, was a license needed to access federal facilities, nuclear power plants and fly commercial airlines within the U.S. after Oct. 1, 2020. The REAL ID enforcement was pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021, according to the DHS website.
The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that “the Federal Government set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses,” the DHS website stated.
