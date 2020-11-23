Drivers licenses will now be mailed to you after MVC issues new security features

Starting Tuesday, those seeking to be issued a new license at New Jersey MVC locations will no longer be given licenses in person. Instead, the new license will be mailed to them, the N.J. Motor Vehicle Commission announced Monday. The initiative is part of a new license design with modern security features that will be produced from a secure production facility.

Licenses will no longer be printed at licensing centers while you wait, according to the NJMVC. Customers will be given an interim license at the center to use until they receive their new license in the mail. The current printers, which are outdated, frequently overheat and break down. Those printers will be removed from the centers, according to a NJMVC news release.

“My office is honored to work with Chief Sue Fulton and her team at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to move forward with this long-anticipated update that enhances the security of New Jersey licenses,” said Jared M. Maples, director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness. “In addition to complying with national REAL ID standards, having secure identity credentials better protects New Jersey residents from fraud and identity theft."