Driver killed in single-car crash on West Walnut in Vineland

VINELAND — One person died in a single-car crash into a tree early Saturday morning, according to Vineland police.

The unidentified driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The accident happened at about 2:19 a.m., on West Walnut Road and Lilac Drive, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling east on West Walnut Road when it suddenly left the roadway for an unknown reason. It struck a tree on the south side of the road.

An investigation is being led by Officer Agustin Santiago of the Traffic Safety Unit, who said more details will be released when possible. He asks anyone with information to call him at 856-691-4111 ext. 4247 or email him at ajsantiago@vinelandcity.org/. Cite VPD Case #21-41168.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

