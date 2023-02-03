BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — A 94-year-old Monmouth County man died after his car crashed into the Barnegat Toll Plaza on Thursday afternoon.
Mario Medici, of Howell, was heading south on the Garden State Parkway at 3:13 p.m. when his car struck a concrete diver at the toll plaza, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said on Thursday.
Medici suffered fatal injuries, Curry said.
Two left toll plaza lanes were closed for about three hours while first responders remained at the crash site, Curry said.
The crash remains under investigation.
