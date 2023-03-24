HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A motorist was killed in a three-car crash that also injured two adults and a child.

The crash happened near the intersection of Millville and Pittsburgh avenues around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a news release.

Kerry Forest, 34, of Vineland, was traveling eastbound on Millville Avenue while approaching a curve in the road near Pittsburgh Avenue, Forest's 2007 Hyundai Tuscon hit the guardrail. That collision sent the car across the centerline, where it hit a 2014 Honda CRV, driven by Kelly Connor, 50, also of Vineland.

A 2021 Jeep Gladiator, driven by Todd Ruymen, 44, also of Vineland.

Forest was fatally injured.

Both Connor and Ruymen were taken to an unidentified hospital. A 5-year-old was also airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.

Connor, Ruymen and the child all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The child was listed as in stable condition. Police did not provide a condition for Connor and Ruymen.

Police diverted traffic for about four hours.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone witnesses to contact Detective Leo Rudolph or Officer Keone Osby at 609-625-2700.