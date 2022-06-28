 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver injured in single-vehicle crash on Atlantic City Expressway

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A driver was taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a tree off the Atlantic City Expressway Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:42 a.m. westbound near milepost 17.2, short of the Egg Harbor City Toll Plaza and near Exit 17 leading to Route 50, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

An initial investigation indicated the vehicle, a black Honda, lost its directional control, causing it to run off the roadway, overturn and strike the tree, Slota said.

The unidentified driver, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, complained of pain and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Slota said.

The crash remains under investigation, and no other details were immediately available Tuesday afternoon, Slota said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

