Driver injured in Garden State Parkway crash in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured when their pickup truck exiting the Garden State Parkway on Monday morning left the roadway and overturned.

The truck was traveling on the highway's northbound side when it crashed after entering Exit 38A's ramp around 6:32 a.m., State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The exit connects northbound Parkway commuters with the Atlantic City Expressway eastbound.

The driver was taken to an unidentified hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

Goez did not have information about traffic delays caused by the crash or how it happened.

