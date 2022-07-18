 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver injured in early morning Egg Harbor Township crash

An Egg Harbor Township police unit in 2020.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fire Road while on his way home from work on Monday.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. near a Lexus dealership and the Avalon flooring building, police said. 

The driver said he fell asleep behind the wheel before his car crashed into a utility pole, police said.

A portion of Fire Road, from Hingston Avenue to Mill Road, was expected to be shut down for most of the day Monday while crews replace the damaged police.

Service interruptions are expected for a few businesses in that immediate area, but otherwise should be minimal, police said.

Police asked motorists on Monday to avoid the area.

The crash injured the driver's ankle, and he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment, police said, without specifying which branch he was taken to.

Police said there were no signs of impairment by drugs or alcohol, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

